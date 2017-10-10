  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-French joint-military exercise Al-Rieck 2 continues

Arab News |
The exercise aims to enrich the skills of special forces by exchanging military expertise and skills in mountain operations through intensive training. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Al-Rieck 2 joint military exercise between Saudi Arabia and France continues to train troops on planning and implementing military operations in mountain environments.
Lt. Col. Abdullah Al-Otaiby, the Saudi training leader of the maneuver, clarified that the exercise aims to enrich the skills of special forces by exchanging military expertise and skills in mountain operations through intensive training.
“After the success achieved by Al-Rieck 1, which focused on raids, ambushes and reconnaissance operations, we hope that Al-Rieck 2 achieves the same success in mountain operations, thanks to the latest methods of training being used,” said Al-Otaiby.
Captain Paul Chantrel, the French training leader said that the maneuver is an opportunity for the French forces to train on day and night mountain combat skills, indicating that the “mountains in Saudi Arabia are a lot different from the mountains and terrains we know in France, which is a plus for us.”

