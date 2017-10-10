  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Shoura speaker meets media personnel

Arab News |
Abdullah Al-Asheikh
RIYADH: President of the Shoura Council Abdullah Al-Asheikh on Monday received a number of reporters, writers and participants in the fourth dialogue session on the comprehensive relationship between Shoura Council and media.
Al-Asheikh welcomed his guests at his office in Riyadh and briefed them on the council’s tasks, and the legislative and regulatory role played by the council and its committees, praising the role of reporters, writers and intellectuals in raising issues that matter to the Kingdom and its people.
He stressed the council’s concern for strengthening the relationship with members of society, stating that the council’s main goal is to take care of citizens and discuss their needs and urgent issues.
The council works hard in studying urgent national issues, seeks to improve the performance of governmental authorities and make a qualitative shift in the regulatory field by proposing regulations and amendments, he added.
He said that the council looks forward to reporters, opinions writers and intellectuals having an important role in the council’s informative and communicative strategy, and stated that the council benefits from constructive criticism in order to better assess its work.
The members of the council participating in the dialogue session stated that since Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program were adopted, the council decided to form a committee that keeps up with the decisions taken by the council to achieve the vision.
The members also called on reporters and writers to be accurate with their information, and not confuse the council’s work with other governmental bodies to avoid any misunderstanding or false information.
Citizens’ proposals and instructive criticism based on true and accurate information are always welcome by the council, they said.

