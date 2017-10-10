  • Search form

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate falls to 31.6% in September

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation eased slightly in September to 31.6 percent from 31.9 percent in August, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Inflation soared to a record high in July on the back of fuel and energy subsidy cuts by the government.
Import-dependant Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the US dollar last November and the currency has depreciated roughly by half since then.

