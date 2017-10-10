  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • ‘Kangaroo barbecue’ as Syria fans troll Aussies

Media

‘Kangaroo barbecue’ as Syria fans troll Aussies

AFP |
Australia’s soccer head coach Ange Postecoglou, left, and player Mark Milligan discuss their pending Soccer World Cup qualifying match against Syria in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Australia and Syria will play Tuesday in Sydney. (AP/Rick Rycroft)
SYDNEY: Syrian football fans have trolled Australia’s official Facebook supporters page ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup play-off in Sydney, flooding it with thousands of messages.
Asian champions Australia are favorites to win the play-off after a late penalty earned Syria a controversial 1-1 draw in the first leg in Malaysia last week.
The match has galvanized fans of the Qasioun Eagles, with thousands posting on the Socceroos page in Arabic and English.
“We will beat you in Sydney and then we will have sometime to eat kangaroo barbecue before we go back SYRIA,” one commentator wrote, while another added: “Are you walking in Australia or jumping like kangaroos?“
Syria’s success in World Cup qualifying has come despite an ongoing civil war, and some fans wrote emotional posts about the significance of a win over Australia.
“After 7 years I think this page is the only place brings all the syrians together,” one poster wrote.
“BTW we are just here for kidding .. With our respect for your national team and country. But #Never_stop_Dreaming.”
Another added: “Syria needs to qualify more than Australia because the Syrian people are sad and in need of joy. We need something from our country.”
Some Australian users called on the Syrians to comment on their own supporters’ page, while others wished both teams the best for the game at ANZ Stadium.
Australia, ranked 50th, have played the last three World Cups, reaching the last 16 in 2006.
Syria, ranked 75th, have never reached the World Cup before. They needed an injury-time equalizer against Iran last month to take them into the Asian play-off.
The winner of the play-off will face the fourth-placed CONCACAF federation team, currently Panama, over two legs for a place at Russia 2018.
Facebook

Related Articles

SYDNEY: Syrian football fans have trolled Australia’s official Facebook supporters page ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup play-off in Sydney, flooding it with thousands of messages.
Asian champions Australia are favorites to win the play-off after a late penalty earned Syria a controversial 1-1 draw in the first leg in Malaysia last week.
The match has galvanized fans of the Qasioun Eagles, with thousands posting on the Socceroos page in Arabic and English.
“We will beat you in Sydney and then we will have sometime to eat kangaroo barbecue before we go back SYRIA,” one commentator wrote, while another added: “Are you walking in Australia or jumping like kangaroos?“
Syria’s success in World Cup qualifying has come despite an ongoing civil war, and some fans wrote emotional posts about the significance of a win over Australia.
“After 7 years I think this page is the only place brings all the syrians together,” one poster wrote.
“BTW we are just here for kidding .. With our respect for your national team and country. But #Never_stop_Dreaming.”
Another added: “Syria needs to qualify more than Australia because the Syrian people are sad and in need of joy. We need something from our country.”
Some Australian users called on the Syrians to comment on their own supporters’ page, while others wished both teams the best for the game at ANZ Stadium.
Australia, ranked 50th, have played the last three World Cups, reaching the last 16 in 2006.
Syria, ranked 75th, have never reached the World Cup before. They needed an injury-time equalizer against Iran last month to take them into the Asian play-off.
The winner of the play-off will face the fourth-placed CONCACAF federation team, currently Panama, over two legs for a place at Russia 2018.
Facebook
Tags: Facebook Syria Australia World Cup

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development

HELSINKI: Nokia plans to reduce up to 310 jobs from its Nokia Technologies unit and halt...

‘Kangaroo barbecue’ as Syria fans troll Aussies

SYDNEY: Syrian football fans have trolled Australia’s official Facebook supporters page ahead of...

Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
‘Kangaroo barbecue’ as Syria fans troll Aussies
Skype blocked in Qatar, but no explanation given
Japanese reporter died after 159 hours of overtime
Zimbabwe arrests journalist over report Grace Mugabe gave used underwear to supporters
Arab News goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Latest News
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
41 views
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
89 views
Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
50 views
Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
104 views
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
50 views
Oil prices rise as OPEC says market is rebalancing
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR