  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 20 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Turkish police seek 70 military officers over Gulen links

Reuters |
Cleric Fethullah Gulen (AP)
ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police launched an operation on Tuesday to arrest 70 soldiers accused of links to the US-based Islamic preacher alleged to have orchestrated last year’s attempted coup, the private Dogan news agency reported.
Operations targeting supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen are continuing on a daily basis some 15 months after the failed putsch. Gulen has denied involvement. In the last week alone, around 800 people were held over alleged ties to him.
Among those targeted in the police raids, focused in the central Turkish city of Konya but launched simultaneously across seven provinces, were two colonels, seven captains and 36 lieutenants, Dogan said.
Sixty-two of the suspects were in the air force, some of them pilots, it added. Police were conducting searches of their homes and places of work.
More than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over links to Gulen, while 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the public and private sectors since the July 15 coup attempt, in which 250 people were killed.
Some of Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups have voiced concern that the government is using the coup investigations as a pretext to crack down on dissent.
Ankara argues that only such a purge could neutralize the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says infiltrated institutions such as the military, judiciary and schools.
A sharp escalation in tensions between Turkey and NATO ally the United States this week was triggered by the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul whom Ankara accuses of links to Gulen.

Related Articles

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police launched an operation on Tuesday to arrest 70 soldiers accused of links to the US-based Islamic preacher alleged to have orchestrated last year’s attempted coup, the private Dogan news agency reported.
Operations targeting supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen are continuing on a daily basis some 15 months after the failed putsch. Gulen has denied involvement. In the last week alone, around 800 people were held over alleged ties to him.
Among those targeted in the police raids, focused in the central Turkish city of Konya but launched simultaneously across seven provinces, were two colonels, seven captains and 36 lieutenants, Dogan said.
Sixty-two of the suspects were in the air force, some of them pilots, it added. Police were conducting searches of their homes and places of work.
More than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over links to Gulen, while 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the public and private sectors since the July 15 coup attempt, in which 250 people were killed.
Some of Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups have voiced concern that the government is using the coup investigations as a pretext to crack down on dissent.
Ankara argues that only such a purge could neutralize the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says infiltrated institutions such as the military, judiciary and schools.
A sharp escalation in tensions between Turkey and NATO ally the United States this week was triggered by the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul whom Ankara accuses of links to Gulen.
Tags: Fethullah Gulen Turkey Turkey coup

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies

MOSCOW: A Sukhoi military jet crashed while trying to take off from Russia’s Hmeimim base in Syria...

Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists

LONDON: Iran said the United States would be “joining the terrorists’ camp” if it chose to...

Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
Turkish police seek 70 military officers over Gulen links
Iraqi VP sees danger of ‘civil war’ over Kirkuk
US-Turkey visa crisis: The tip of the iceberg?
Fatah, Hamas delegates head to Cairo for reconciliation talks
Latest News
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
41 views
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
89 views
Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
50 views
Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
104 views
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
50 views
Oil prices rise as OPEC says market is rebalancing
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR