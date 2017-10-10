  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS

World

Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS

AFP |
In the aftermath of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit central Mexico on September 19, an unusual seven-story building, only 1.2 meters wide, has caught the eye of authorities and was declared “a monument to insecurity,” and a liability in case a major earthquake hits the Peruvian capital. Lima sits on the Rim of Fire of the Pacific Ocean, prone to affecter by tremors. (AFP/Cris Bouroncle)
WASHINGTON: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor hit 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the coastal city of Arica, which is near the border with Peru, the US agency said.
The quake struck at a depth of 82 kilometers, it added.
Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. In the past seven years it has had three quakes of a magnitude greater than eight.
The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to the US Geological Survey.
Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire — an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The north of Chile was struck by an 8.3-magnitude quake, followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor hit 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the coastal city of Arica, which is near the border with Peru, the US agency said.
The quake struck at a depth of 82 kilometers, it added.
Chile is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. In the past seven years it has had three quakes of a magnitude greater than eight.
The 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile was the strongest quake ever recorded at 9.5 on the magnitude scale, according to the US Geological Survey.
Chile lies on what is known as the Ring of Fire — an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The north of Chile was struck by an 8.3-magnitude quake, followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.
Tags: Peru earthquake

Comments

MORE FROM World

Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine lawmakers rejected President Rodrigo Duterte's choice of health...

Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France

PARIS: Two inmates in a French prison have been placed under formal investigation days before their...

Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS
Vaccination begins in Bangladesh camps to head off cholera outbreak
Nobel winner says goal is to make nukes unacceptable
Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody
Latest News
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
50 views
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
95 views
Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
53 views
Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
112 views
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
53 views
Oil prices rise as OPEC says market is rebalancing
182 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR