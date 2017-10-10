  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France

World

Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France

Reuters |
(Shutterstock)
PARIS: Two inmates in a French prison have been placed under formal investigation days before their expected release from jail on suspicion of plotting attacks, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State, and France has a long record of radicalization in its prisons.
The two inmates were taken from their cells in the Fresnes prison, just south of Paris, and questioned over four days before being placed under investigation on charges of criminal association linked with terrorism plans, the source said.
Earlier this month, France’s parliament adopted bill to bolster police surveillance powers against attacks and make it easier to close mosques suspected of preaching hatred. Civil rights groups warned it would lead to personal freedoms being infringed.
The two men, who were due to be released in the coming days after completing sentences for non-terrorist crimes, were known in jail for being radicalized, the source added.
French TV station LCI said the two were plotting attacks against jail wardens and police forces, while a source close to the probe said they also had other targets planned.
The two men were in phone contact with other radicalized inmates in other jails in France, the judicial source said.
PARIS: Two inmates in a French prison have been placed under formal investigation days before their expected release from jail on suspicion of plotting attacks, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State, and France has a long record of radicalization in its prisons.
The two inmates were taken from their cells in the Fresnes prison, just south of Paris, and questioned over four days before being placed under investigation on charges of criminal association linked with terrorism plans, the source said.
Earlier this month, France’s parliament adopted bill to bolster police surveillance powers against attacks and make it easier to close mosques suspected of preaching hatred. Civil rights groups warned it would lead to personal freedoms being infringed.
The two men, who were due to be released in the coming days after completing sentences for non-terrorist crimes, were known in jail for being radicalized, the source added.
French TV station LCI said the two were plotting attacks against jail wardens and police forces, while a source close to the probe said they also had other targets planned.
The two men were in phone contact with other radicalized inmates in other jails in France, the judicial source said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine lawmakers rejected President Rodrigo Duterte's choice of health...

Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France

PARIS: Two inmates in a French prison have been placed under formal investigation days before their...

Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
Magnitude-6.3 earthquake strikes northern Chile: USGS
Vaccination begins in Bangladesh camps to head off cholera outbreak
Nobel winner says goal is to make nukes unacceptable
Texas Tech police officer killed, suspect in custody
Latest News
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
41 views
Iran says US would aid terrorism if it declared Revolutionary Guards terrorists
89 views
Nokia plans to cut up to 310 jobs, halt VR camera development
50 views
Philippine lawmakers reject fifth Duterte cabinet pick
104 views
Two prison inmates under investigation for plotting attacks in France
50 views
Oil prices rise as OPEC says market is rebalancing
178 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR