Oman changes tourism visa rules for three nationalities

Arab News |
Aircraft at Muscat airport in Oman. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Tourists travelling on Indian, Chinese and Russian passports who are resident in the US, Canada, Australia or UK can now enter Oman on a tourist visa without a sponsor the Ministry of Tourism has announced.

The new rules are also extended to those making use of the Schengen Agreement, national daily Times of Oman reported.

The announcement comes as the Omani leadership looks to diversify its economy – including revenue generated by tourism under the “Tanfeedh” program.

While the rules surrounding tourism visa have been eased for people from the three nations, anyone traveling to Oman should hold a passport that is still valid for at least six months and a round trip ticket.

And their residency for one of the four countries should still be valid at the time of application and travel.

