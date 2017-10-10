  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Corporate News
  • Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment

Corporate News

Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment

Aisha Fareed |
Osama bin Adnan Kensara, dean of BMC (L), and Bandar Abudawood, general manager of human resources, SHG Group signing the agreement.
Batterjee Medical College (BMC) recently signed an agreement with the Saudi German Hospitals Group (SGH Group) for the campus recruitment of its graduates in various medical specialties.
The agreement was signed by Osama bin Adnan Kensara, dean of BMC, and Bandar Abudawood, general manager of human resources, SHG Group.
The agreement aims to meet the needs of the labor market by creating career opportunities for graduates in all medical specialties.
BMC said it will sign more such agreements in the near future with health care entities in the private sector.
Sobhi Abdul Jalil Batterjee, chairman of the board of trustees, BMC, said: “We aim to increase the national workforce and create jobs in the private sector and provide decent opportunities for young people and girls in line with Vision 2030 and the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020.”
BMC Dean Kensara said: “The college is seeking to achieve excellence in the field of medical education through specialized curricula with highest quality standards, in addition to the use of latest technology in order to provide an academic environment that stimulates teaching and learning.”
Batterjee Medical College (BMC) recently signed an agreement with the Saudi German Hospitals Group (SGH Group) for the campus recruitment of its graduates in various medical specialties.
The agreement was signed by Osama bin Adnan Kensara, dean of BMC, and Bandar Abudawood, general manager of human resources, SHG Group.
The agreement aims to meet the needs of the labor market by creating career opportunities for graduates in all medical specialties.
BMC said it will sign more such agreements in the near future with health care entities in the private sector.
Sobhi Abdul Jalil Batterjee, chairman of the board of trustees, BMC, said: “We aim to increase the national workforce and create jobs in the private sector and provide decent opportunities for young people and girls in line with Vision 2030 and the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020.”
BMC Dean Kensara said: “The college is seeking to achieve excellence in the field of medical education through specialized curricula with highest quality standards, in addition to the use of latest technology in order to provide an academic environment that stimulates teaching and learning.”

Comments

MORE FROM Corporate News

Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment

Batterjee Medical College (BMC) recently signed an agreement with the Saudi German Hospitals Group...

Dubai Economy to bring latest e-services and apps to GITEX 2017

Dubai Economy is participating in GITEX Technology Week 2017 being held at the Dubai International...

Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment
Dubai Economy to bring latest e-services and apps to GITEX 2017
DHL Express Saudi organizes blood donation drive
GE inaugurates DGA monitoring center in Kuwait
Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski to celebrate Turkish cuisine at kebab festival
Ashridge Executive Education names client director for KSA
Latest News
Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment
Taiwan to bolster military but still seeks peace: president
32 views
Oman changes tourism visa rules for three nationalities
163 views
Afghan-Pakistan border villages brace for Berlin Wall-style divide
80 views
Gunmen kill two in attack on Kenya university students
80 views
Russian jet crashes in Syria, crew killed: agencies
425 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR