Batterjee Medical College partners with SGH Group for campus recruitment

Batterjee Medical College (BMC) recently signed an agreement with the Saudi German Hospitals Group (SGH Group) for the campus recruitment of its graduates in various medical specialties.

The agreement was signed by Osama bin Adnan Kensara, dean of BMC, and Bandar Abudawood, general manager of human resources, SHG Group.

The agreement aims to meet the needs of the labor market by creating career opportunities for graduates in all medical specialties.

BMC said it will sign more such agreements in the near future with health care entities in the private sector.

Sobhi Abdul Jalil Batterjee, chairman of the board of trustees, BMC, said: “We aim to increase the national workforce and create jobs in the private sector and provide decent opportunities for young people and girls in line with Vision 2030 and the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020.”

BMC Dean Kensara said: “The college is seeking to achieve excellence in the field of medical education through specialized curricula with highest quality standards, in addition to the use of latest technology in order to provide an academic environment that stimulates teaching and learning.”

