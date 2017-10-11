New Genesis G80 Sport unveiled  at Luxury Motor Show in Riyadh

Genesis Saudi Arabia (Al-Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. and Al-Majdouie Automotive Co.) showcased the new Genesis G 80 Sport at the 11th edition of the Luxury Motor Show (EXCS11), held in Riyadh until Sunday.

The new Genesis G 80 Sport is being seen as an important addition to the growing Genesis lineup of luxury automobiles. It joins the Genesis G90 and G80 models, and the launch is expected to provide a substantial impulse to strengthen the Genesis brand in the Saudi market.

Sheikh Fahd Al-Wallan, CEO of Al-Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors and Al-Majdouie Automotive, unveiled the G 80 Sport in the presence of senior executives of Genesis Middle East and Africa, and members of the press.

“The Genesis brand, which was launched in 2016, has already achieved significant global success, especially in Korea, Saudi Arabia and the US,” said Al-Wallan.

He added: “The launch of the all-new G80 Sport constitutes an important step within the general framework of Genesis’ strategic plan, aimed at promoting Genesis products through introducing a new range of SUV models equipped with new engines, to achieve its goal of launching six new models by 2021.

“The arrival of the Genesis G80 Sport represents a firm commitment to providing models that meet Saudi clients’ high expectations and aspirations by both Wallan Trading Company and Genesis Motors.”

Mike Song, head of operations for Africa and the Middle East, Genesis, underscored the Saudi market as being an important hub for Genesis, which he said has succeeded in consolidating its position as an important luxury brand.

“Since its debut, Genesis has enjoyed great admiration and demand in Saudi Arabia, and has built a positive reputation for advanced engineering and high quality,” said Song.

The new Genesis G80 Sport “embodies sporting elegance in every sense, and integrates style, high performance, and exceptional driving dynamics.” This model is available in two interior colors — black and grey — and seven exterior colors.

The car is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that produces 370hp, with maximum torque of 510 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and which can propel the car from 0–100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.

Genesis Saudi Arabia (Al-Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. and Al-Majdouie Automotive Co.) showcased the new Genesis G 80 Sport at the 11th edition of the Luxury Motor Show (EXCS11), held in Riyadh until Sunday.

The new Genesis G 80 Sport is being seen as an important addition to the growing Genesis lineup of luxury automobiles. It joins the Genesis G90 and G80 models, and the launch is expected to provide a substantial impulse to strengthen the Genesis brand in the Saudi market.

Sheikh Fahd Al-Wallan, CEO of Al-Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors and Al-Majdouie Automotive, unveiled the G 80 Sport in the presence of senior executives of Genesis Middle East and Africa, and members of the press.

“The Genesis brand, which was launched in 2016, has already achieved significant global success, especially in Korea, Saudi Arabia and the US,” said Al-Wallan.

He added: “The launch of the all-new G80 Sport constitutes an important step within the general framework of Genesis’ strategic plan, aimed at promoting Genesis products through introducing a new range of SUV models equipped with new engines, to achieve its goal of launching six new models by 2021.

“The arrival of the Genesis G80 Sport represents a firm commitment to providing models that meet Saudi clients’ high expectations and aspirations by both Wallan Trading Company and Genesis Motors.”

Mike Song, head of operations for Africa and the Middle East, Genesis, underscored the Saudi market as being an important hub for Genesis, which he said has succeeded in consolidating its position as an important luxury brand.

“Since its debut, Genesis has enjoyed great admiration and demand in Saudi Arabia, and has built a positive reputation for advanced engineering and high quality,” said Song.

The new Genesis G80 Sport “embodies sporting elegance in every sense, and integrates style, high performance, and exceptional driving dynamics.” This model is available in two interior colors — black and grey — and seven exterior colors.

The car is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that produces 370hp, with maximum torque of 510 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and which can propel the car from 0–100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.