Timex, Zultec, SGMI, Crown Steel triumph in Garameesh Rusk Super League

JEDDAH: Timex Lothers defeated ALS Warriors by four wickets while SGMI Nestle Milo thrashed Aftab CC by seven wickets in quarterfinal matches in the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) Garameesh Rusk Super League 2017.

In other matches, Crown Steel had the last laugh against Red Sea ALJ, winning by five wickets while Zultec won against Nesma Holdings by 13 runs.

In the semifinals, SGMI Nestle Milo takes on Crown Steel while Zultec meets Timex Lothers at WPCA Ground 7 and 8.

Aftab CC was bundled out for 119. Their big hitters failed to click in the quarterfinals as Danish Shamim scored 20, Aftab 18, Waqas Riyaz 13, Shahid 14, Nazeem 10 and Shahryar Aftab unbeaten 10.

Ihsan Noni was 3 for 28, Osma Amjed 2-22, Mohammed Yasir 2-30, Adalat 1-3 and Abdullah Zahid 1-18.

SMGI chased the winning target of 120 for 3 in 90 balls to win. Imran Sarwar regained his form to an unbeaten 47 as he added a match winning 48 with skipper Abdullah Zahid (13). Mohammed Yasir earlier hit 34 and Malik Naeem 11. Danish took 2- 42 and Shahryar 1.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Yasir (SGMI Nestle Milo).

ALS Warriors posted 164 for 7. Humayun Khan belted 42 as he added 61 with Gulam Mustafa who compiled 47. Abdullah Essa stroked 28, Talha 20 and Faheem Afrad was unbeaten on 11. Ibrar ul Haq claimed 3 for 35, Samiullah 2-18 and Jafar Hafiz 2-35.

Lothers reached the victory target of 165 in 111 balls for the loss of six wickets. Ibrar ul Haq smashed 50 in 32 balls as he added 66 with Rafaqat (13). Moazzam Shoukat scored 21, Waqas 18, Samiullah an unbeaten 19 and Abdulwaheed 10. Gulam Mustafa scalped 2-35, Faheem Afrad 1-30, Saim Sherwani 1-9 and Safiuddin 1-22.

Man of the Match: Ibrar ul Haq (Timex Lothers)

Zultec piled up 177 for 7. Waqar compiled 36 and Shahbaz Rasheed 48 after two quick wickets. Niyaz scored 22, Wajahat Shah 17, Umair unbeaten 10 and Abu Huraira an unbeaten 26. Saqib Butt grabbed 3 for 42, Zafran 2-23 and Furquan 1.

Nesma Holdings, in reply, was bowled out for 164. Amir Wahla hammered 47 and Tasleem 21, Shafiq 20, Saleem Mehar 19, Zafran 19 and Furquan 10. Wajahat Shah, the wrecker in chief, scalped 4 wickets for 24, Abu Huraira 2-22, Shahbaz Rasheed 2-41, Umair 1-15 and Mohammed Taiyyab 1-25.

Man of the Match: Wajahat Shah ( Zultec).

Red Sea ALJ was bowled out for 110. Usman stroked 36 as he added 48 with Amir Siddiqui (12). Red Sea They then lost 5 wickets for 32 runs leaving them tottering at 80 for 5 from where they could not recover. Bilal Kiyani scored 16 in 15 balls and Amir G 10. Imran Yusuf claimed 3 for 8, Javed Iqbal 2-32, Shoaib Ali 2-36 and Amjad Jutt 2-12.

Chasing, Crown Steel lost early wickets to be in trouble at 34 for 5. Anwaar Chandi smashed an unbeaten 45 as he added a match-winning 79 in 61 balls for the unbroken sixth wicket with Javed Iqbal who remained unbeaten on 25. Maqsood and Bilal Kiyani had identical figures of 2-22 and Qaiser 1-16.

Man of the Match: Javed Iqbal (Crown Steel).

JEDDAH: Timex Lothers defeated ALS Warriors by four wickets while SGMI Nestle Milo thrashed Aftab CC by seven wickets in quarterfinal matches in the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) Garameesh Rusk Super League 2017.

In other matches, Crown Steel had the last laugh against Red Sea ALJ, winning by five wickets while Zultec won against Nesma Holdings by 13 runs.

In the semifinals, SGMI Nestle Milo takes on Crown Steel while Zultec meets Timex Lothers at WPCA Ground 7 and 8.

Aftab CC was bundled out for 119. Their big hitters failed to click in the quarterfinals as Danish Shamim scored 20, Aftab 18, Waqas Riyaz 13, Shahid 14, Nazeem 10 and Shahryar Aftab unbeaten 10.

Ihsan Noni was 3 for 28, Osma Amjed 2-22, Mohammed Yasir 2-30, Adalat 1-3 and Abdullah Zahid 1-18.

SMGI chased the winning target of 120 for 3 in 90 balls to win. Imran Sarwar regained his form to an unbeaten 47 as he added a match winning 48 with skipper Abdullah Zahid (13). Mohammed Yasir earlier hit 34 and Malik Naeem 11. Danish took 2- 42 and Shahryar 1.

Man of the Match: Mohammed Yasir (SGMI Nestle Milo).

ALS Warriors posted 164 for 7. Humayun Khan belted 42 as he added 61 with Gulam Mustafa who compiled 47. Abdullah Essa stroked 28, Talha 20 and Faheem Afrad was unbeaten on 11. Ibrar ul Haq claimed 3 for 35, Samiullah 2-18 and Jafar Hafiz 2-35.

Lothers reached the victory target of 165 in 111 balls for the loss of six wickets. Ibrar ul Haq smashed 50 in 32 balls as he added 66 with Rafaqat (13). Moazzam Shoukat scored 21, Waqas 18, Samiullah an unbeaten 19 and Abdulwaheed 10. Gulam Mustafa scalped 2-35, Faheem Afrad 1-30, Saim Sherwani 1-9 and Safiuddin 1-22.

Man of the Match: Ibrar ul Haq (Timex Lothers)

Zultec piled up 177 for 7. Waqar compiled 36 and Shahbaz Rasheed 48 after two quick wickets. Niyaz scored 22, Wajahat Shah 17, Umair unbeaten 10 and Abu Huraira an unbeaten 26. Saqib Butt grabbed 3 for 42, Zafran 2-23 and Furquan 1.

Nesma Holdings, in reply, was bowled out for 164. Amir Wahla hammered 47 and Tasleem 21, Shafiq 20, Saleem Mehar 19, Zafran 19 and Furquan 10. Wajahat Shah, the wrecker in chief, scalped 4 wickets for 24, Abu Huraira 2-22, Shahbaz Rasheed 2-41, Umair 1-15 and Mohammed Taiyyab 1-25.

Man of the Match: Wajahat Shah ( Zultec).

Red Sea ALJ was bowled out for 110. Usman stroked 36 as he added 48 with Amir Siddiqui (12). Red Sea They then lost 5 wickets for 32 runs leaving them tottering at 80 for 5 from where they could not recover. Bilal Kiyani scored 16 in 15 balls and Amir G 10. Imran Yusuf claimed 3 for 8, Javed Iqbal 2-32, Shoaib Ali 2-36 and Amjad Jutt 2-12.

Chasing, Crown Steel lost early wickets to be in trouble at 34 for 5. Anwaar Chandi smashed an unbeaten 45 as he added a match-winning 79 in 61 balls for the unbroken sixth wicket with Javed Iqbal who remained unbeaten on 25. Maqsood and Bilal Kiyani had identical figures of 2-22 and Qaiser 1-16.

Man of the Match: Javed Iqbal (Crown Steel).