Saudi Arabia hosts Ghana in international soccer friendly today

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian national team puts in another match practice ahead of the World Cup when it hosts Ghana in an international friendly Wednesday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium near Jeddah.

The match is set for 8:45 p.m. with the Green Falcons looking to sustain their impressive form following their 5-2 victory over Jamaica in a tuneup game on Saturday.

Unlike the inexperienced Reggae Boyz the Black Stars, who arrived in Jeddah on Sunday, are considered a tough customer for the Falcons.

The Blacks Stars enter the match fresh off a goalless draw with Uganda Saturday during the Africa World Cup qualifiers that saw Egypt qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia next year with a 2-1 home win over Congo Sunday thanks to Mohamad Salah’s last-gasp winner in injury time from the penalty box.

Egypt’s win guaranteed the Pharaohs the top spot and sole ticket from Group E while eliminating the Black Stars.

The Saudis qualified for FIFA Word Cup Russia 2018 under Coach Dutchman Bert van Marwijk but are now being handled by Argentinian Edgardo Bauza.

The three other teams to qualify from Asia in addition to Saudi Arabia are Iran, South Korea and Japan.

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian national team puts in another match practice ahead of the World Cup when it hosts Ghana in an international friendly Wednesday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium near Jeddah.

The match is set for 8:45 p.m. with the Green Falcons looking to sustain their impressive form following their 5-2 victory over Jamaica in a tuneup game on Saturday.

Unlike the inexperienced Reggae Boyz the Black Stars, who arrived in Jeddah on Sunday, are considered a tough customer for the Falcons.

The Blacks Stars enter the match fresh off a goalless draw with Uganda Saturday during the Africa World Cup qualifiers that saw Egypt qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia next year with a 2-1 home win over Congo Sunday thanks to Mohamad Salah’s last-gasp winner in injury time from the penalty box.

Egypt’s win guaranteed the Pharaohs the top spot and sole ticket from Group E while eliminating the Black Stars.

The Saudis qualified for FIFA Word Cup Russia 2018 under Coach Dutchman Bert van Marwijk but are now being handled by Argentinian Edgardo Bauza.

The three other teams to qualify from Asia in addition to Saudi Arabia are Iran, South Korea and Japan.