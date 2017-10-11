  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US Supreme Court won’t take up Guantanamo detainee case

World

US Supreme Court won’t take up Guantanamo detainee case

AFP |
In this June 27, 2006 file photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. (AP)
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an appeal bid by one of Guantanamo’s most famous detainees, backing the legitimacy of the special military courts in place at the US naval base in Cuba.
The decision confirms the life sentence handed to Ali Hamza Ahmad Al-Bahlul, a lieutenant of Osama bin Laden, and held in Guantanamo since 2002.
The Yemeni, identified as the former propagandist of Al-Qaeda, appealed his conviction in 2008 for criminal conspiracy.
According to his lawyers, this charge should have been brought before a federal civil court and not a military court.
The Supreme Court move is good news to Donald Trump’s administration. He has spoken in favor of resorting more to using Guantanamo facilities and courts.
A number of men suspected of involvement in the September 11, 2001 attacks are still awaiting trial on the US base.
In an important decision called “Boumediene vs Bush,” the US Supreme Court in 2008 allowed Guantanamo detainees to challenge the validity of their detention before American civil courts.
But the Supreme Court has since refrained from widening the scope for questioning the actions of the Guantanamo court.

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an appeal bid by one of Guantanamo’s most famous detainees, backing the legitimacy of the special military courts in place at the US naval base in Cuba.
The decision confirms the life sentence handed to Ali Hamza Ahmad Al-Bahlul, a lieutenant of Osama bin Laden, and held in Guantanamo since 2002.
The Yemeni, identified as the former propagandist of Al-Qaeda, appealed his conviction in 2008 for criminal conspiracy.
According to his lawyers, this charge should have been brought before a federal civil court and not a military court.
The Supreme Court move is good news to Donald Trump’s administration. He has spoken in favor of resorting more to using Guantanamo facilities and courts.
A number of men suspected of involvement in the September 11, 2001 attacks are still awaiting trial on the US base.
In an important decision called “Boumediene vs Bush,” the US Supreme Court in 2008 allowed Guantanamo detainees to challenge the validity of their detention before American civil courts.
But the Supreme Court has since refrained from widening the scope for questioning the actions of the Guantanamo court.
Tags: Guantanamo Washington US Supreme Court

Comments

MORE FROM World

India’s top court says sex with child is always rape

NEW DELHI: Sex with a minor amounts to rape even if the couple are married, India’s top court ruled...

Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it

MONTREAL, Canada: The flight of banks and big businesses from Catalonia after the region of Spain...

India’s top court says sex with child is always rape
Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it
Wildfires kill 15, destroy 1,500 homes and other buildings in California
China appoints new top graft-busters at key financial regulators
Gun battle leaves four dead in Indian Kashmir
US flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Latest News
Emirates says open to cooperation with UAE rival Etihad
31 views
Palestinian rivals Hamas, Fatah start unity talks in Cairo
10 views
Spy vs spy vs spy as Israel watches Russian hackers: NYT
14 views
When it comes to breast cancer, early detection can save lives
42 views
India’s top court says sex with child is always rape
137 views
Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it
50 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR