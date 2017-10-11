  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • 13 dead in prison riot in northern Mexico

World

13 dead in prison riot in northern Mexico

The Associated Press |
Police guard the main entrance gate of the Cadereyta prison where a brawl among the prisoners left several wounded on Tuesday in Cadereyta, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. (AFP)
MEXICO CITY: A security official in the state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico says 13 inmates have died in a prison riot which authorities ended with lethal force.
Spokesman Aldo Fasci says the riot occurred at the state prison in Cadereyta, adding that the death toll could climb because eight people are in critical condition.
All afternoon Tuesday, desperate families battled with authorities outside the prison gates, demanding information about their relatives inside.
Several hours of attempted negotiations failed and police using non-lethal force were unable to quell the riot. So authorities decided at around 5 p.m. local time to use lethal force to protect the lives of the guards and the prisoners, Fasci told a news conference.

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: A security official in the state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico says 13 inmates have died in a prison riot which authorities ended with lethal force.
Spokesman Aldo Fasci says the riot occurred at the state prison in Cadereyta, adding that the death toll could climb because eight people are in critical condition.
All afternoon Tuesday, desperate families battled with authorities outside the prison gates, demanding information about their relatives inside.
Several hours of attempted negotiations failed and police using non-lethal force were unable to quell the riot. So authorities decided at around 5 p.m. local time to use lethal force to protect the lives of the guards and the prisoners, Fasci told a news conference.
Tags: Mexico MEXICO CITY Cadereyta prison Nuevo Leon

Comments

MORE FROM World

India’s top court says sex with child is always rape

NEW DELHI: Sex with a minor amounts to rape even if the couple are married, India’s top court ruled...

Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it

MONTREAL, Canada: The flight of banks and big businesses from Catalonia after the region of Spain...

India’s top court says sex with child is always rape
Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it
Wildfires kill 15, destroy 1,500 homes and other buildings in California
China appoints new top graft-busters at key financial regulators
Gun battle leaves four dead in Indian Kashmir
US flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Latest News
Emirates says open to cooperation with UAE rival Etihad
23 views
Palestinian rivals Hamas, Fatah start unity talks in Cairo
7 views
Spy vs spy vs spy as Israel watches Russian hackers: NYT
14 views
When it comes to breast cancer, early detection can save lives
37 views
India’s top court says sex with child is always rape
128 views
Flight of head offices from Catalonia: Quebec went through it
49 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR