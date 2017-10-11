FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

  • Search form

Football’s global governing body said the PFF offices and its accounts remained in control of a court-appointed administrator, violating FIFA’s rules on independence. (Reuters)
ZURICH: FIFA said on Wednesday it was banning the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), barring the country’s national and club teams from competing in international competition with immediate effect.
Zurich-based FIFA cited “undue third-party interference” as the reason for its decision. Football’s global governing body said the PFF offices and its accounts remained in control of a court-appointed administrator, violating FIFA’s rules on independence.

