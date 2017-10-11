Oman health ministry warn against flu virus as eight deaths recorded

DUBAI: The number of people suffering from the influenza virus in Oman has dropped, but people are still dying, the Ministry of Health has warned.





There have so far been eight deaths as a result of the illness this year, compared to 25 in 2015 Times of Oman reported.





The virus tends to be active from early September thru until mid-May.



“In 2017, there were 952 cases until October 10 of influenza while 2016 saw 1492 cases,” the ministry said in a statement.



The statement added that there had been 25 flu-related deaths in 2015, six in 2016, and eight in 2017, with most being among high risk groups.



The ministry added that while there was a slight increase this year, it was till within the “normal range.”



The flu virus is spread when some who is already sick coughs or sneezes. It can also sometimes be transmitted by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the flu virus and then touching the eyes, mouth or nose.



Now the ministry has released information on how to avoid catching and transmitting the virus.



“Cover the mouth and nose when coughing and wash hands regularly.”



The advice also recommends that the vulnerable – including the elderly, young children and the chronically ill should be vaccinated.

DUBAI: The number of people suffering from the influenza virus in Oman has dropped, but people are still dying, the Ministry of Health has warned.





There have so far been eight deaths as a result of the illness this year, compared to 25 in 2015 Times of Oman reported.





The virus tends to be active from early September thru until mid-May.



“In 2017, there were 952 cases until October 10 of influenza while 2016 saw 1492 cases,” the ministry said in a statement.



The statement added that there had been 25 flu-related deaths in 2015, six in 2016, and eight in 2017, with most being among high risk groups.



The ministry added that while there was a slight increase this year, it was till within the “normal range.”



The flu virus is spread when some who is already sick coughs or sneezes. It can also sometimes be transmitted by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the flu virus and then touching the eyes, mouth or nose.



Now the ministry has released information on how to avoid catching and transmitting the virus.



“Cover the mouth and nose when coughing and wash hands regularly.”



The advice also recommends that the vulnerable – including the elderly, young children and the chronically ill should be vaccinated.