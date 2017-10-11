  • Search form

WATCH: Dramatic moment Iranian ship sinks in Arabian Gulf

Arab News |
The ship was headed toward Doha when it got into difficulties (YouTube)
DUBAI: This video captures the dramatic moment an Iranian cargo ship sank in the Arabian Gulf.
It was sailing to Doha, Qatar when it sank near the Sheikh Jabir Al-Ahmad Bridge, on Monday the Kuwait News Agency stated.
No one was hurt in the incident, and staff working on the bridge project were able to rescue the six Iranian crew members from the stricken ship, the Kuwait fire department said.
The crew were then handed over to the Kuwaiti coast guard.

