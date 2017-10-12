  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur

Fashion

Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur

Reuters |
Above, a model wears footwear with wisps of fur as part of the Gucci women’s Fall-Winter 2015-2016 collection, in Milan. Gucci has become the latest fashion house to eliminate animal fur from its collections, starting with the spring-summer 2018 season. (AP)
PARIS: Italy’s Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.
Gucci, part of Paris-based luxury conglomerate Kering , has seen its sales rise over the past two years under creative director Alessandro Michele.
Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s chief executive, said the brand would drop fur starting from its spring and summer 2018 collection, adding that the decision had been taken alongside Michele.
“In selecting a new creative director I wanted to find someone who shared a belief in the importance of the same values,” Bizzarri said.
Gucci, which has produced fur-lined loafers and luxurious mink fur coats in the past, is the latest label or major retailer to stop using fur.
In June, Yoox Net-A-Porter, a multi-brand online luxury retailer, adopted a fur-free policy on accessories and clothing sold on the site.
Anti-fur protesters have been known to demonstrate outside catwalk shows at fashion weeks around the world to call for an end to practices many see as cruel to animals, and luxury goods buyers have become more sensitive to environmental issues, too.
Many top end labels are tightening their policies on how leather is sourced from tanneries and how they obtain furs, after a series of scandals over how animals are treated in breeding farms.
Animal rights campaigners welcomed the move from Gucci, saying it could have a knock-on effect.
“Gucci’s decision will radically change the future of fashion,” Simone Pavesi, manager of animal-free fashion at Italian campaign group LAV. “As fashion becomes more and more ethical, supply chains that revolve around animals will be a thing of the past.”

Related Articles

PARIS: Italy’s Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.
Gucci, part of Paris-based luxury conglomerate Kering , has seen its sales rise over the past two years under creative director Alessandro Michele.
Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s chief executive, said the brand would drop fur starting from its spring and summer 2018 collection, adding that the decision had been taken alongside Michele.
“In selecting a new creative director I wanted to find someone who shared a belief in the importance of the same values,” Bizzarri said.
Gucci, which has produced fur-lined loafers and luxurious mink fur coats in the past, is the latest label or major retailer to stop using fur.
In June, Yoox Net-A-Porter, a multi-brand online luxury retailer, adopted a fur-free policy on accessories and clothing sold on the site.
Anti-fur protesters have been known to demonstrate outside catwalk shows at fashion weeks around the world to call for an end to practices many see as cruel to animals, and luxury goods buyers have become more sensitive to environmental issues, too.
Many top end labels are tightening their policies on how leather is sourced from tanneries and how they obtain furs, after a series of scandals over how animals are treated in breeding farms.
Animal rights campaigners welcomed the move from Gucci, saying it could have a knock-on effect.
“Gucci’s decision will radically change the future of fashion,” Simone Pavesi, manager of animal-free fashion at Italian campaign group LAV. “As fashion becomes more and more ethical, supply chains that revolve around animals will be a thing of the past.”
Tags: fashion Gucci fur

Comments

MORE FROM Fashion

Beauty queen hopefuls dazzle Dubai in Miss Europe Continental competition

DUBAI: The glittering city of Dubai was treated to a show of beauty and fashion Wednesday as a...

Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur

PARIS: Italy’s Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of...

Beauty queen hopefuls dazzle Dubai in Miss Europe Continental competition
Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur
Metro is just the ticket for Paris fashion show
Fashion world shaken by #NoFreePhotos row
Mideast designers wow Paris on the fringes of fashion week
Paris once again the world’s undisputed fashion capital
Latest News
Swiss open corruption probe against PSG’s Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA executive
58 views
BeIn Sports’ Paris office searched as part of criminal probe
61 views
Saudi breast cancer survivor: A story of hope and faith
263 views
Nearly half of UAE workers say their jobs are boring: study
66 views
Novartis brings leading breast cancer doctors together in Saudi Arabia
84 views
James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR