3,000 Palestinian Authority police to redeploy to Gaza in unity deal

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Some 3,000 police officers from the Palestinian Authority are to redeploy to Gaza as part of a unity agreement between rival movements Fatah and Hamas, a Palestinian official said on Thursday.

“According to the agreement, the Palestinian government will be able to take over all its roles in the civil and security sectors, for which 3,000 Palestinian policemen from the .... Palestinian Authority will be redeployed,” the official involved in the talks told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The figure is a fraction of the number of police officers employed by Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip.

