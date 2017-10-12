  • Search form

Iraq Kurds lift barriers on roads from second city Mosul: official

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces near Mosul. (AFP)
Irbil, Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish forces on Thursday removed barriers they had installed just hours earlier on roads from second city Mosul amid fears of an attack following last month’s independence referendum, an official said.
“The two main roads connecting Irbil and Dohuk with Mosul were reopened to the public and the situation returned to normal after a few hours,” the senior Kurdish military official told AFP.
“The closure was prompted by fears of a possible attack by Iraqi forces on the disputed areas,” held by Kurdish forces but outside the autonomous Kurdish region, the official added.
