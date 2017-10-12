  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • BeIn Sports’ Paris office searched as part of criminal probe

World

BeIn Sports’ Paris office searched as part of criminal probe

Reuters |
BeIN Sport logo in Doha, Qatar. (File photo by Reuters)
PARIS: The Paris offices of BeIN Sports were searched on Thursday as part of a criminal probe against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar’s beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French authorities said.
The French financial prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Thursday saying that two of its representatives, along with other French officials dealing with anti-corruption and tax avoidance affairs, had carried out the search.
It added that the operation had been carried out in conjunction with the EuroJust body and Swiss authorities.
PARIS: The Paris offices of BeIN Sports were searched on Thursday as part of a criminal probe against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar’s beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, French authorities said.
The French financial prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Thursday saying that two of its representatives, along with other French officials dealing with anti-corruption and tax avoidance affairs, had carried out the search.
It added that the operation had been carried out in conjunction with the EuroJust body and Swiss authorities.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UK won't comment on reported death of 'white widow'

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman refused on Thursday to comment on a newspaper report...

Special

Pakistan desires peace and cordial relations with India, says army chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, has reiterated Islamabad’s desire for a...

UK won't comment on reported death of 'white widow'
Pakistan desires peace and cordial relations with India, says army chief
US, Israel quit UN heritage agency citing bias
N. American family kidnapped by Afghan Taliban freed: Pakistan Army
Kenya bans opposition protests as election crisis deepens
Trump resists pressure to soften stance on Iran nuclear deal
Latest News
Qatari chairman of Paris Saint-Germain accused of bribery
7 views
UK won't comment on reported death of 'white widow'
6 views
Special
Turkey accelerates Idlib military deployment
14 views
Special
Egypt, Russia broker cease-fire in southern Damascus
6 views
Special
Pakistan desires peace and cordial relations with India, says army chief
11 views
Special
NYSE would ring the bell for Aramco with pleasure
6 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR