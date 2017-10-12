Orphan of Daesh parents held in limbo returns home

TUNIS: A three-year-old Tunisian orphan whose parents left home to join Daesh has returned to his grandfather’s custody after over a year in a Libyan prison.

Trilling joyfully, a small crowd gathered at the airport late on Wednesday in Tunis as Tamim Jandoubi and his grandfather walked through the terminal building. The child was taken away by ambulance and was under observation Thursday in a hospital.

Tamim’s grandfather, Faouzi Trabelsi, has fought to recover the child since learning last fall that his mother and father had died in an airstrike on a Libyan Daesh camp in February 2016. Tamim was taken to a prison in Tripoli, along with other widows and orphans of foreign fighters. They are caught in limbo after the extremist group’s retreat, with their home countries hesitating to take them back.

“We were in Tripoli 11 days and we finally succeeded in getting him back after a huge effort,” Trabelsi said.

Tamim was the only child freed.

Tawfik Al-Gasmi, a Tunisian diplomat in Tripoli, Libya, said he expects the remaining Tunisian children to return from the prison soon, with or without their mothers’ consent.

Tamim is among hundreds of children fathered by Daesh’sforeign fighters or brought to the self-proclaimed caliphate.

Their parents dead or imprisoned, many are in legal limbo. Tamim was living among about two dozen Tunisian women and their children, being raised by a woman who had joined Daesh willingly.

Earlier this year, Tunisia’s government attributed its delay in retrieving Tamim over questions about his identity and about the role of the Libyan militia that had control of the prison. At the time, Tunisian authorities said 44 Tunisian children were being held in Tripoli and elsewhere, some with their mothers.

In Iraq, wives and children of Daesh’s foreign fighters have been rounded up into camps while their cases are sorted.

Jawad Al-Chlaihawi, the Iraqi ambassador to Belgium, recently told the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF that around 100 European foreign fighters face the death penalty in Iraq among others, while a total of around 14,000 Daesh family members are detained at the camps.

“Some of their home countries don’t want to take them back. France, for example, only accepts the children,” Al-Chlaihawi said.

“But for the adult women, they tell us: Do what you want with them according to Iraqi law.”

