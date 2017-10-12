  • Search form

World

UK won’t comment on reported death of ‘white widow’

ARAB NEWS |
Sally Jones’ 12-year-old son Jojo is feared to have been killed in the drone strike that wiped out his mum.
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman refused on Thursday to comment on a newspaper report that a British jihadi who recruited for Daesh has been killed in Syria by a US drone, Reuters reported.
"I've seen the reports, I don't have any comments to make in relation to this specific case," the spokesman said. He repeated government advice warning against all travel to Syria.
Sally Jones was killed along with her 12-year-old son, The Sun newspaper reported.
The paper said that Jones, who recruited female foreign terrorists, let the group brainwash her son JoJo.
Jones — who left her home in Chatham, Kent, with Jojo in 2013 to join Daesh — regularly used him as a human shield, said The Sun.
Last year, Jojo’s heartbroken grandparents identified him in a Daesh execution video.
Standing behind a row of kneeling prisoners in orange boiler suits, the boy brandished a pistol moments before the men were murdered.
The Sun said that it was a world away from his Kent childhood, with relatives describing him as a gentle animal-loving lad. One said: “He would never even tread on an ant."

