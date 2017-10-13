  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 min 20 sec ago

You are here

Offbeat

Indian rangers hunt ‘man-eating’ tiger

AFP |
India is home to more than half of the world's tiger population. (AFP)
MUMBAI: Armed park rangers are desperately trying to kill or capture a “man-eating” tiger blamed for killing four people in central India, a forestry official said.
The two-year-old female tiger was initially captured in July after killing two villagers and injuring four others in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra state.
It was later released into the nearby Bor Wildlife Sanctuary but went on to attack and kill another two people. Its latest victim, a woman, died earlier this week.
Rishikesh Ranjan, field director of Pench Tiger Reserve, close to Bor, said that a local court had approved a shoot-to-kill order against the tigress, named “Kala.”
“She has killed four people and injured four others. We can shoot her but we would prefer to capture and tranquillize her,” he said late Thursday.
Ranjan said officials were tracking the tiger using GPS and wanted to catch her as soon as possible because she is “spreading panic among villagers.”
“In her last killing she consumed a major chunk of the victim’s body,” he said.
Tigers do not generally attack humans, but some experts believe they can get a taste for human flesh once they have attacked once.
India is home to more than half of the world’s tiger population with some 2,226 of the animals roaming its reserves, according to the last count in 2014.
Dozens die every year, sometimes at the hands of poachers, while reports of man-animal conflict are not uncommon. Wildlife activists say they occur when humans encroach into tiger corridors.
In October last year armed forest guards shot dead a man-eating tiger in northern India.
It was blamed for killing three villagers, including a woman outside Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand state.
Villagers celebrated by parading with the dead animal’s carcass for nearly three hours.

Related Articles

MUMBAI: Armed park rangers are desperately trying to kill or capture a “man-eating” tiger blamed for killing four people in central India, a forestry official said.
The two-year-old female tiger was initially captured in July after killing two villagers and injuring four others in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra state.
It was later released into the nearby Bor Wildlife Sanctuary but went on to attack and kill another two people. Its latest victim, a woman, died earlier this week.
Rishikesh Ranjan, field director of Pench Tiger Reserve, close to Bor, said that a local court had approved a shoot-to-kill order against the tigress, named “Kala.”
“She has killed four people and injured four others. We can shoot her but we would prefer to capture and tranquillize her,” he said late Thursday.
Ranjan said officials were tracking the tiger using GPS and wanted to catch her as soon as possible because she is “spreading panic among villagers.”
“In her last killing she consumed a major chunk of the victim’s body,” he said.
Tigers do not generally attack humans, but some experts believe they can get a taste for human flesh once they have attacked once.
India is home to more than half of the world’s tiger population with some 2,226 of the animals roaming its reserves, according to the last count in 2014.
Dozens die every year, sometimes at the hands of poachers, while reports of man-animal conflict are not uncommon. Wildlife activists say they occur when humans encroach into tiger corridors.
In October last year armed forest guards shot dead a man-eating tiger in northern India.
It was blamed for killing three villagers, including a woman outside Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand state.
Villagers celebrated by parading with the dead animal’s carcass for nearly three hours.
Tags: India wildlife tiger

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Malawi president to crack down on vampires, witchcraft after lynchings

LILONGWE: Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday warned suspected vampires to stop terrorizing...

Refugees take northern French town to cricket glory

SAINT-OMER, France: On a rugby field overlooked by a towering cathedral, a group of young refugees...

Malawi president to crack down on vampires, witchcraft after lynchings
Refugees take northern French town to cricket glory
British court rules Islamic faith school’s segregation “unlawful”
UAE to deport jailed expats for sex outside of wedlock
Indian rangers hunt ‘man-eating’ tiger
US actor Seagal meets ‘The Punisher’ Duterte, talks drug war
Latest News
France's Azoulay wins UNESCO director general election
192 views
EU ministers agree national climate goals ahead of UN talks
25 views
South Africa court clears way for Zuma graft prosecution
23 views
Oil-rich S. Sudan faces fuel shortage as ‘people suffer’
19 views
Spain split will break EU: Juncker
17 views
Talks on civilian exit from Raqqa halted
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR