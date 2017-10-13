  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tennis: Sharapova marches into Tianjin semifinals

Sports

Tennis: Sharapova marches into Tianjin semifinals

AFP |
Maria Sharapova returned from a 15-month suspension in April for taking the banned substance meldonium. (AFP)
TIANJIN, China: Maria Sharapova equaled her best performance since returning from a doping suspension when she reached the Tianjin Open semifinals on Friday.
The Russian easily defeated Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-1 in 64 minutes. The former world number one will face either China’s Peng Shuai or Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last four.
Sharapova returned from a 15-month suspension in April for taking the banned substance meldonium.
In her first tournament back, in Stuttgart, she made it to the semifinals but has been unable to repeat that feat again, until now.
The 30-year-old, ranked 86 in the world, was granted a wildcard for Tianjin because her ranking was too low.

Related Articles

TIANJIN, China: Maria Sharapova equaled her best performance since returning from a doping suspension when she reached the Tianjin Open semifinals on Friday.
The Russian easily defeated Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 6-1 in 64 minutes. The former world number one will face either China’s Peng Shuai or Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last four.
Sharapova returned from a 15-month suspension in April for taking the banned substance meldonium.
In her first tournament back, in Stuttgart, she made it to the semifinals but has been unable to repeat that feat again, until now.
The 30-year-old, ranked 86 in the world, was granted a wildcard for Tianjin because her ranking was too low.
Tags: sports tennis Maria Sharapova

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Five Ecuador players suspended for ‘indiscipline’

QUITO: Five Ecuador players have been suspended indefinitely for “indiscipline” after allegedly...

Tennis: Sharapova marches into Tianjin semifinals

TIANJIN, China: Maria Sharapova equaled her best performance since returning from a doping...

Five Ecuador players suspended for ‘indiscipline’
Tennis: Sharapova marches into Tianjin semifinals
Olympics: Japan eye record gold haul at Tokyo 2020
Qatari chairman of Paris Saint-Germain accused of bribery
Nadal, Federer on collision course in Shanghai
Sharapova storms into Tianjin quarterfinals
Latest News
In Weinstein saga, McGowan emerges as powerful voice
He will be back, but not like before: Groff plays an FBI agent
Valerie Harper back on screen despite cancer struggle
Bruno Mars leads American Music Awards nominees with 8
France's Azoulay wins UNESCO director general election
229 views
EU ministers agree national climate goals ahead of UN talks
31 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR