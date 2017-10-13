UAE terminates diplomatic presence with North Korea

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has terminated its diplomatic presence of a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of North Korea and Pyongyang ambassador to the country, amid calls for a unified front against the Asian country’s nuclear program.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the measure fitted within the UAE’s responsibility as a full-fledged member of the international community and its keenness to join international efforts aimed to stop the proliferation of N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program that poses a threat to international peace and stability, state news agency WAM reported.

The MoFAIC statement added that it would also stop issuing entry visas for North Korean citizens and cease new business licenses for North Korean companies wishing to operate in the UAE.

And the ministry statement said the UAE looked “forward to a unified global front against N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.”

