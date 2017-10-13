  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 50 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

UAE terminates diplomatic presence with North Korea

Arab News |
The UAE ruling also stops the issuance of visas for N. Koreans (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has terminated its diplomatic presence of a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of North Korea and Pyongyang ambassador to the country, amid calls for a unified front against the Asian country’s nuclear program.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the measure fitted within the UAE’s responsibility as a full-fledged member of the international community and its keenness to join international efforts aimed to stop the proliferation of N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program that poses a threat to international peace and stability, state news agency WAM reported.
The MoFAIC statement added that it would also stop issuing entry visas for North Korean citizens and cease new business licenses for North Korean companies wishing to operate in the UAE.
And the ministry statement said the UAE looked “forward to a unified global front against N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has terminated its diplomatic presence of a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of North Korea and Pyongyang ambassador to the country, amid calls for a unified front against the Asian country’s nuclear program.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said the measure fitted within the UAE’s responsibility as a full-fledged member of the international community and its keenness to join international efforts aimed to stop the proliferation of N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program that poses a threat to international peace and stability, state news agency WAM reported.
The MoFAIC statement added that it would also stop issuing entry visas for North Korean citizens and cease new business licenses for North Korean companies wishing to operate in the UAE.
And the ministry statement said the UAE looked “forward to a unified global front against N. Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.”
Tags: North Korea UAE visa

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Iran says will respond strongly to any action against its military forces — TV

ANKARA: Iran said on Friday it would retaliate against any action targeting its armed forces and...

NATO chief concerned about Iran missile program

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday refused to intervene in the row over the Iran...

Iran says will respond strongly to any action against its military forces — TV
NATO chief concerned about Iran missile program
Baghdad launches Kirkuk operation as Kurd fighters mobilize
Trump throws future of Iran deal to Congress
UAE terminates diplomatic presence with North Korea
Turkish forces set up positions in Syria’s Idlib
Latest News
Iran says will respond strongly to any action against its military forces — TV
2 views
NATO chief concerned about Iran missile program
40 views
Three dead in mid-air Australia skydiving collision
59 views
Europe launches sixth Sentinel Earth observation satellite
19 views
China’s Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet
27 views
Five Ecuador players suspended for ‘indiscipline’
36 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR