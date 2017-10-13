  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Motoring
  • China’s Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

Motoring

China’s Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

Reuters |
A man takes a look at second-hand BMW cars at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015. (File photo by Reuters)
SHANGHAI: China’s Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. on Friday said it was in talks with BMW to cooperate on vehicles including those the German firm produces under the Mini brand, and that the pair have not yet agreed on any new ventures.
Great Wall made the comments in a stock exchange filing.
Reuters earlier this week reported the two automakers were looking to establish a joint venture in China.
Great Wall said trading in its Hong Kong and mainland-listed shares would resume on Monday. The company suspended trading in the shares on Oct. 12 and Sept. 29 respectively.
BMW, in a separate statement, said it aimed to expand business in China and could imagine partnership and cooperation for the Mini brand.

Related Articles

SHANGHAI: China’s Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. on Friday said it was in talks with BMW to cooperate on vehicles including those the German firm produces under the Mini brand, and that the pair have not yet agreed on any new ventures.
Great Wall made the comments in a stock exchange filing.
Reuters earlier this week reported the two automakers were looking to establish a joint venture in China.
Great Wall said trading in its Hong Kong and mainland-listed shares would resume on Monday. The company suspended trading in the shares on Oct. 12 and Sept. 29 respectively.
BMW, in a separate statement, said it aimed to expand business in China and could imagine partnership and cooperation for the Mini brand.
Tags: Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd BMW German China

Comments

MORE FROM Motoring

China’s Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

SHANGHAI: China’s Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd. on Friday said it was in talks with BMW to cooperate on...

Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — BMW Group (Naghi BMW) has undertaken a series of initiatives to...

China’s Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet
Naghi BMW director: ‘Saudi Vision 2030 offers road map to transform Saudi economy’
Renault out to lead green future in the Middle East
Nissan upgrades its X-Trail SUV with ProPilot
Impact of a brave decree
Aston Martin DB11 V8 tested in Catalonia: An agile, light and powerful sports car
Latest News
Special
Saudi Aramco considering ‘range of options’ for share sale
Luxury jet buyers think resale value in tough market
Turkey extends corporation tax hike to all companies
London court adjourns Dana Gas sukuk trial
Royal Jordanian eyes operating profit this year
Qatar faces fresh challenges to LNG dominance
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR