  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

Science & Technology

Europe launches sixth Sentinel Earth observation satellite

Reuters |
In this photo provided bi the European Space Agency ESA, the atmosphere-monitoring satellite for European Copernicus program, Sentinel-5P, lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia Friday, October 13, 2017. (ESA via AP)
FRANKFURT: Europe launched the sixth of its Sentinel Earth observation satellites on Friday as part of the multi-billion-euro Copernicus program to monitor volcanic ash and ultraviolet radiation.
The Sentinel-5P satellite, part of a system of satellites that is to monitor Earth, blasted off on board a Rockot launcher from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s north-western Arkhangelsk region at 0927 GMT.
From its orbit 824 kilometers (512 miles) above Earth, it will monitor the planet’s atmosphere for occurrences such as volcanic ash that could put airplanes at risk or high levels of ultraviolet radiation that could cause skin damage.
In addition, scientists will use Sentinel-5P’s data to understand better how holes form in Earth’s ozone layer.
The Copernicus project is described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the most ambitious Earth observation program to date. The European Union and the ESA have committed funding of more than 8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) to it until 2020.
The launch of the Copernicus project became especially urgent after Europe lost contact with its Earth observation satellite Envizat in 2012 after 10 years.
Sentinel-5P, also known as Sentinel-5 Precursor, was designed to reduce data gaps between Envizat and NASA’s Aura mission and the launch of Sentinel 5.
The first satellite of Europe’s planned Sentinel network launched in April 2014, among other to provide speedy images of land, oceans and waterways.
($1 = 0.8436 euros)
FRANKFURT: Europe launched the sixth of its Sentinel Earth observation satellites on Friday as part of the multi-billion-euro Copernicus program to monitor volcanic ash and ultraviolet radiation.
The Sentinel-5P satellite, part of a system of satellites that is to monitor Earth, blasted off on board a Rockot launcher from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s north-western Arkhangelsk region at 0927 GMT.
From its orbit 824 kilometers (512 miles) above Earth, it will monitor the planet’s atmosphere for occurrences such as volcanic ash that could put airplanes at risk or high levels of ultraviolet radiation that could cause skin damage.
In addition, scientists will use Sentinel-5P’s data to understand better how holes form in Earth’s ozone layer.
The Copernicus project is described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the most ambitious Earth observation program to date. The European Union and the ESA have committed funding of more than 8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) to it until 2020.
The launch of the Copernicus project became especially urgent after Europe lost contact with its Earth observation satellite Envizat in 2012 after 10 years.
Sentinel-5P, also known as Sentinel-5 Precursor, was designed to reduce data gaps between Envizat and NASA’s Aura mission and the launch of Sentinel 5.
The first satellite of Europe’s planned Sentinel network launched in April 2014, among other to provide speedy images of land, oceans and waterways.
($1 = 0.8436 euros)
Tags: Sentinel Earth Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor

Comments

MORE FROM Science & Technology

Europe launches sixth Sentinel Earth observation satellite

FRANKFURT: Europe launched the sixth of its Sentinel Earth observation satellites on Friday as part...

Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

SAN JOSE, US: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday unveiled a new Oculus virtual reality...

Europe launches sixth Sentinel Earth observation satellite
Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset
Aside from its 2 moons, dwarf planet Haumea has a ring: study
Solar cars begin 3,000-kilometer race across Australian desert
Russian hackers get US cyber defense details from NSA — report
Trio takes chemistry Nobel for ‘cool’ method to study molecules
Latest News
PLO official explains speed of reconciliation in exclusive interview with Arab News
What challenges for Turkish forces in Idlib?
Kurdish VP: Thousands of troops sent to Kirkuk to face ‘Iraqi threat’
Special
Designer causes anger by dressing models in Syrian regime uniforms
Special
Pakistani court: Government must produce evidence or Hafiz Saeed goes free
More women killed in gender violence than armed conflicts in parts of Asia: Expert
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR