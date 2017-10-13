  • Search form

Middle-East

Armed attack kills at least six soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai

Reuters
A picture taken on Friday, October 13, 2017, shows Egyptians attending the funeral of Mohammed Hassan, a soldier who was killed earlier in the day during an attack in El-Arish, in the Sinai Peninsula. (AFP)
CAIRO: Armed militants killed at least six Egyptian soldiers at a military post in the Sinai Peninsula, the army said, in an attack later claimed by Daesh (Islamic State) group.
Attacks targeting security forces have been common since Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.
The Egyptian army said in a statement earlier on Friday six soldiers were killed when “armed terrorists” attacked a checkpoint in Arish city with grenades and firearms.
Daesh said in a statement released by the group’s official news agency Amaq later on Friday that at least 14 “apostates” were killed, including one policeman.
The group also said tens were injured in the attack.
Egypt is fighting an insurgency against Islamist militants affiliated with Daesh in the Sinai Peninsula where hundreds of security forces have been killed since Mursi’s ouster. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mostafa Hashem)
CAIRO: Armed militants killed at least six Egyptian soldiers at a military post in the Sinai Peninsula, the army said, in an attack later claimed by Daesh (Islamic State) group.
Attacks targeting security forces have been common since Egypt’s Islamist president Mohamed Mursi was ousted in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.
The Egyptian army said in a statement earlier on Friday six soldiers were killed when “armed terrorists” attacked a checkpoint in Arish city with grenades and firearms.
Daesh said in a statement released by the group’s official news agency Amaq later on Friday that at least 14 “apostates” were killed, including one policeman.
The group also said tens were injured in the attack.
Egypt is fighting an insurgency against Islamist militants affiliated with Daesh in the Sinai Peninsula where hundreds of security forces have been killed since Mursi’s ouster. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Mostafa Hashem)

