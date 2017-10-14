Saudi antiquities forum, exhibitions set to display Thaj golden treasures

RIYADH: The National Museum will hold the First National Antiquities Forum on Nov. 7-9 in Riyadh, along with exhibitions on Saudi antiquities that will run for 50 days.

The forum will also host the beauty and uniqueness of the Thaj golden treasure objects showcased at the Saudi Archaeological Masterpieces exhibition that toured 11 museums around the world.

These exhibitions will be held within the events of the forum organized by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) under the patronage of King Salman.

This exhibition focuses on the impact of ancient trade roads that traversed the Arabian Peninsula.

The Thaj treasures were discovered in a burial chamber in Jubail in 1998, in which a gold mask, pearls, bracelets, necklaces and other gold pieces were found. Saudi scholars revealed that the burial chamber dates back around 2,000 years, to the Hellenistic era.

What intrigues archaeologists about Thaj, is that the burial was inspired by ancient Hellenistic practices, even though the tomb was found in the northeastern desert of Arabia.

The first National Antiquities Forum will be showcasing eight different exhibitions.

The forum aims to foster public awareness on the importance of national heritage and antiquities; familiarize attendees with Saudi history, civilization and documentation of archaeological work; and make antiquities a community responsibility.

Earlier, SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman said the events will involve local and foreign archaeologists.

There will be a scientific conference wherein working papers will be presented covering various historical periods.

