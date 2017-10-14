‘Desert to Delta’ exhibition showcases Saudi contemporary art in Memphis

  • Search form

The exhibition, which will last until Jan. 6, 2018, will feature 20 Saudi artists presenting contemporary works of art that reflect their passion in this field.
JEDDAH: The “Desert to Delta” exhibition kicked off at the art museum of the University of Memphis, US, as part of the “Jusoor” or “Bridges” initiative launched by the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture.
The initiative aims to empower young Saudi talents in various fields of art, knowledge and creativity, by presenting their potentials and experiences in international forums and benefiting from the experiences of others.
The exhibition, which will last until Jan. 6, 2018, will feature 20 Saudi artists presenting contemporary works of art that reflect their passion in this field.
The exhibition includes open discussion sessions for some of the participating artists, as well as an educational program at schools and universities in Tennessee.
One of the highlights of the artwork presented by the participating artists is “The Green Dome” by Ibrahim Abu Mesmar, which reflects the symbolism of the green dome in Madinah.
Abu Mesmar provided another work that replaced the smoke of gunpowder used in wars with the smoke of incense to symbolize the spread of the message of peace around the world.
Ahd Al-Amoudi, whose work “Portray” discusses identity between Middle Eastern and Western societies, said she was “interested in the Western view of our society as a Saudi woman.”
The Saudi Art Exhibitions Program is hosted by leading museums and art centers in the US. Six art exhibitions were presented in six states, and viewed by more than 25,000 people.

