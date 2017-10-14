  • Search form

  Saudi Arabia cited as major country in solving humanitarian, political problems

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia cited as major country in solving humanitarian, political problems

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR.
With smiles on their faces, Yemeni children carry the meals received from KSRelief officials in Taiz governorate, Yemen. (SPA)
RIYADH: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said the Kingdom is one of the major countries concerned with solving humanitarian and political problems.
Grandi made the statement on Thursday during a press conference at UNHCR headquarters in the Saudi capital.
He expressed his hope for permanent cooperation with Saudi Arabia to solve many problems and humanitarian crises in various parts of the world.
He noted that humanitarian crises are usually the result of war and disasters in the world, pointing out that in 2017 alone, more than 2 million people have been displaced.
He noted that Saudi Arabia’s political role and its leading presence at the level of world politics has been very important in providing solutions to the problems and refugee crisis around the world.
Grandi said that the Kingdom took into account the political issues that caused these problems and moved to provide solutions in an attempt to end them.
He also cited the Kingdom’s role in ending the political problem that led to the migration of the Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
The UN commissioner also commended the “wise decision of King Salman to establish the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).”
He noted that KSRelief has become an important and effective link between international humanitarian organizations, and a generous supporter for refugees around the world.
He also announced a cooperation project between the UNHCR and KSRelief for the half-a-million Rohingyas displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Grandi also highlighted the center’s efforts in Yemen and its important and pivotal role in terms of supplies and services to Syrian refugees in neighboring countries and those affected in Sudan and Somalia.

