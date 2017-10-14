  • Search form

Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi makes emergency landing in Australia

In this May 4, 2014 file photo, an Etihad Airways plane prepares to land in Abu Dhabi Airport, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
SYDNEY: An Etihad Airways flight traveling from Abu Dhabi to Sydney made an emergency landing at Australia’s Adelaide Airport early on Saturday after a warning indicator activated in the cockpit.
Crew on board Etihad flight EY450 landed the plane at 5 a.m. (1830 GMT) at Adelaide Airport, in the state of South Australia.
The Boeing 777 passenger jet had 349 passengers on board who disembarked via emergency exits, according to online news service Adelaide Advertiser.
A technical fault with a cargo hold air recirculation fan had been found, Etihad Airways told Reuters in an email.
“Etihad Airways apologizes for the inconvenience. The safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance,” it said.
Australia’s ABC News had reported that a smoke alarm had activated.
Passengers would make their onward journeys via other airlines due to crew rest requirements, the airline said.
Saturday’s Etihad flight EY451, from Sydney to Abu Dhabi, had been canceled and passengers would be rescheduled on later Etihad services out of Sydney, the airline said.
It was the second incident this year for the Etihad flight that connects Australia’s biggest city with the hub of Abu Dhabi, where passengers transit for worldwide destinations.
In July, four men were arrested in Sydney over an Islamist plot to attack the flight.
One of the men sent his unsuspecting brother to catch the July 15 Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight carrying a bomb hidden in a meat-mincer.

