  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Boko Haram fighters surrender in northern Cameroon

World

Boko Haram fighters surrender in northern Cameroon

AFP |
In this Aug. 1, 2009 file photo, a suspected extremist member captured by Nigerian troops lies next to a tree in Maiduguri, Nigeria. (AP)
MOZOGO, Cameroon: Nearly 60 men who said they were captured by the Boko Haram Islamist group and forced to fight for them in Nigeria have surrendered to authorities in northern Cameroon.
After spending two years with Boko Haram, the men decided to flee with their families and hand themselves in, according to several men who had surrendered and spoke to journalists at a ceremony in the town of Mozogo on Friday.
A total of nearly 400 people originally from Cameroon — 58 men, 86 women and 244 children — said they had been taken hostage by Boko Haram fighters during attacks on their villages and taken to Nigeria, where they were forced to join the jihadist group.
The men told reporters they had fought for Boko Haram and were laying down their arms of their own will.
They surrendered at the border with Nigeria to a village vigilante group formed to combat the jihadists. The vigilantes then handed them over to the authorities.
Ousmane Kouila, head of the group, said they had been out on patrol in the border area when they met the fleeing Boko Haram fighters. “They said they were returning, and that they were surrendering,” he said.
The local governor went to meet them and ordered them to be moved away from the border to avoid any reprisals by Boko Haram.
“We are counting on them to also convince others who are hesitating (to surrender) and there are a lot of them they tell us,” said Midjiyawa Bakari, governor of the Far North region.
Authorities would provide the escapees with psychological help, he said.
“They have been through brainwashing, perhaps also having taken an oath on the Qur'an or made a blood pact,” the governor said, adding they needed help with “all they must have endured” in the hands of Boko Haram.
Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency began in 2009 and has claimed at least 20,000 lives and forced more than 2.6 million from their homes.
The violence has largely been concentrated in northeast Nigeria but there have also been repeated attacks in Cameroon, as well as Chad and Niger.

Related Articles

MOZOGO, Cameroon: Nearly 60 men who said they were captured by the Boko Haram Islamist group and forced to fight for them in Nigeria have surrendered to authorities in northern Cameroon.
After spending two years with Boko Haram, the men decided to flee with their families and hand themselves in, according to several men who had surrendered and spoke to journalists at a ceremony in the town of Mozogo on Friday.
A total of nearly 400 people originally from Cameroon — 58 men, 86 women and 244 children — said they had been taken hostage by Boko Haram fighters during attacks on their villages and taken to Nigeria, where they were forced to join the jihadist group.
The men told reporters they had fought for Boko Haram and were laying down their arms of their own will.
They surrendered at the border with Nigeria to a village vigilante group formed to combat the jihadists. The vigilantes then handed them over to the authorities.
Ousmane Kouila, head of the group, said they had been out on patrol in the border area when they met the fleeing Boko Haram fighters. “They said they were returning, and that they were surrendering,” he said.
The local governor went to meet them and ordered them to be moved away from the border to avoid any reprisals by Boko Haram.
“We are counting on them to also convince others who are hesitating (to surrender) and there are a lot of them they tell us,” said Midjiyawa Bakari, governor of the Far North region.
Authorities would provide the escapees with psychological help, he said.
“They have been through brainwashing, perhaps also having taken an oath on the Qur'an or made a blood pact,” the governor said, adding they needed help with “all they must have endured” in the hands of Boko Haram.
Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency began in 2009 and has claimed at least 20,000 lives and forced more than 2.6 million from their homes.
The violence has largely been concentrated in northeast Nigeria but there have also been repeated attacks in Cameroon, as well as Chad and Niger.
Tags: Boko Haram Nigeria Maiduguri Mozogo Cameroon Chibok

Comments

MORE FROM World

Australian charged for drugs in Bali after escape bid: police

DENPASAR, Indonesia: An Australian who was nabbed with drugs in his luggage in Bali and briefly...

Indian troops kill suspected top Kashmir militant

SRINAGAR, India: Government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir said they had killed a top...

Australian charged for drugs in Bali after escape bid: police
Indian troops kill suspected top Kashmir militant
Trump kicks fate of Iran nuclear deal to Congress
Pyongyang readies missile launch ahead of US-South Korea drill: report
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Myanmar army probing alleged Rakhine atrocities
Latest News
Baghdad gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback: Kurds
7 views
’Rat Film’ highlights Baltimore’s rodents, racism
6 views
All Syrian Daesh fighters leave Raqqa: monitor
15 views
Iranians respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech
20 views
Qualcomm files lawsuits in China to ban iPhones
14 views
Australian charged for drugs in Bali after escape bid: police
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR