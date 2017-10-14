  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tennis: Sharapova reaches first final since drugs ban

Sports

Tennis: Sharapova reaches first final since drugs ban

AFP |
Maria Sharapova, currently ranked 86th, has also been handed a wildcard for next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which she will play for the first time since 2007. (AFP)
TIANJIN, China: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova crushed Peng Shuai 6-3, 6-1 at the Tianjin Open on Saturday to reach her first final since serving a 15-month doping ban.
The 30-year-old Russian, playing on a wildcard in the seventh tournament of her comeback, hit top gear as she swept aside the Chinese third seed in one hour, 18 minutes.
In front of a large home crowd, a businesslike Sharapova broke four times and conceded zero breaks of her own before wrapping up the semifinal with a clinical crosscourt forehand.
In Sunday’s final — her first since she won the Italian Open in May 2015 — she will be the red-hot favorite against 102nd-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who beat qualifier Sara Errani 6-1, 6-3.
Sharapova has had a stop-start and injury-hit season since her controversial return at Stuttgart in April, following her ban for using the banned substance meldonium.
The statuesque former world number one reached the Stuttgart semis but she retired in the Italian Open second round and also withdrew from her second-round match at Stanford.
Sharapova missed Wimbledon qualifying because of injury and she wasn’t offered a wildcard to the French Open, but she reached the US Open last 16 on her return to Grand Slam tennis.
She has cut a swathe through the limited draw in Tianjin, only dropping one set so far in her victories over Irina-Camelia Begu, Magda Linette, Stefanie Voegele and Peng.
Sharapova, one of the world’s highest-earning female athletes, will now expect to win her 36th career title and end a trophy drought of more than two years, the longest since her debut win in 2003.
By contrast Sabalenka, 19, is gunning for her first WTA title after a run to the Tianjin final that included wins over China’s Duan Ying-Ying and Lin Zhu.
Sharapova, currently ranked 86th, has also been handed a wildcard for next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which she will play for the first time since 2007.

Related Articles

TIANJIN, China: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova crushed Peng Shuai 6-3, 6-1 at the Tianjin Open on Saturday to reach her first final since serving a 15-month doping ban.
The 30-year-old Russian, playing on a wildcard in the seventh tournament of her comeback, hit top gear as she swept aside the Chinese third seed in one hour, 18 minutes.
In front of a large home crowd, a businesslike Sharapova broke four times and conceded zero breaks of her own before wrapping up the semifinal with a clinical crosscourt forehand.
In Sunday’s final — her first since she won the Italian Open in May 2015 — she will be the red-hot favorite against 102nd-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who beat qualifier Sara Errani 6-1, 6-3.
Sharapova has had a stop-start and injury-hit season since her controversial return at Stuttgart in April, following her ban for using the banned substance meldonium.
The statuesque former world number one reached the Stuttgart semis but she retired in the Italian Open second round and also withdrew from her second-round match at Stanford.
Sharapova missed Wimbledon qualifying because of injury and she wasn’t offered a wildcard to the French Open, but she reached the US Open last 16 on her return to Grand Slam tennis.
She has cut a swathe through the limited draw in Tianjin, only dropping one set so far in her victories over Irina-Camelia Begu, Magda Linette, Stefanie Voegele and Peng.
Sharapova, one of the world’s highest-earning female athletes, will now expect to win her 36th career title and end a trophy drought of more than two years, the longest since her debut win in 2003.
By contrast Sabalenka, 19, is gunning for her first WTA title after a run to the Tianjin final that included wins over China’s Duan Ying-Ying and Lin Zhu.
Sharapova, currently ranked 86th, has also been handed a wildcard for next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which she will play for the first time since 2007.
Tags: sports tennis Maria Sharapova

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Tennis: Sharapova reaches first final since drugs ban

TIANJIN, China: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova crushed Peng Shuai 6-3, 6-1 at the...

Football: Milan derby fever rages from Chinatown to Beijing

MILAN: Italy’s traditional derby match between footballing giants Inter and AC Milan now has a...

Tennis: Sharapova reaches first final since drugs ban
Football: Milan derby fever rages from Chinatown to Beijing
Gritty Nadal battles into Shanghai semis
Angel Yin storms into second-round lead in Incheon
Iraq ready to play role of dragon slayer in tale of two teams
Sharapova marches into Tianjin semifinals
Latest News
Princess Rima to head sports federation in Saudi first
945 views
Tesla fired hundreds of employees in past week
212 views
Baghdad gives ultimatum on Kirkuk pullback: Kurds
435 views
‘Rat Film’ highlights Baltimore’s rodents, racism
208 views
All Syrian Daesh fighters leave Raqqa: monitor
443 views
Iranians respond with anger, mockery to Trump speech
378 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR