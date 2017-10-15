  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children

World

Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children

The Associated Press |
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for a photograph with local schoolchildren at Swansea University after receiving an honorary degree, in Swansea, Britain on Saturday. (REUTERS)
LONDON: Children are being given “short shrift” in the Brexit process, with some left feeling worried and unsafe, Hillary Clinton said Saturday.
The 2016 US presidential candidate spoke at Swansea University in Wales, which presented her with an honorary doctorate.
Clinton said uncertainty about the future rights of some 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain means “the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the UK, are hanging in the balance.”
The ex-US secretary of state said “there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe.”
Swansea University honored Clinton for her work promoting the rights of families and children, a cause the school shares.
It has renamed its college of law the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.
Clinton lamented what she called divisive politics and rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic, saying “currents of anger and resentment are underpinning our national conversation” in the United States.
In a direct swipe at President Donald Trump, she said that “instead of bringing people together, we have leaders who stoke our divisions, try to distract us with controversy after controversy, and undermine free speech and the press.”

Related Articles

LONDON: Children are being given “short shrift” in the Brexit process, with some left feeling worried and unsafe, Hillary Clinton said Saturday.
The 2016 US presidential candidate spoke at Swansea University in Wales, which presented her with an honorary doctorate.
Clinton said uncertainty about the future rights of some 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain means “the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the UK, are hanging in the balance.”
The ex-US secretary of state said “there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe.”
Swansea University honored Clinton for her work promoting the rights of families and children, a cause the school shares.
It has renamed its college of law the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.
Clinton lamented what she called divisive politics and rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic, saying “currents of anger and resentment are underpinning our national conversation” in the United States.
In a direct swipe at President Donald Trump, she said that “instead of bringing people together, we have leaders who stoke our divisions, try to distract us with controversy after controversy, and undermine free speech and the press.”
Tags: Brexit London United Kingdom Hillary Clinton

Comments

MORE FROM World

Kyrgyzstan votes in unpredictable presidential poll

BISHKEK: Voters in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan went to the polls Sunday to choose their next president in...

Arrest at LaGuardia Airport disrupts travel

NEW YORK: A 70-year-old passenger who was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after...

Kyrgyzstan votes in unpredictable presidential poll
Arrest at LaGuardia Airport disrupts travel
Rohingya refugee influx inspires Bangladeshi aid — and worry
California ‘horror’ fires kill at least 40, deadliest in state history
Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children
Wild elephants trample to death four Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Latest News
Kyrgyzstan votes in unpredictable presidential poll
Arrest at LaGuardia Airport disrupts travel
671 views
Russian drama ‘Loveless’ wins London Film Festival top prize
57 views
Rohingya refugee influx inspires Bangladeshi aid — and worry
106 views
California ‘horror’ fires kill at least 40, deadliest in state history
135 views
King Salman welcomes firm strategy on Iran in call with Trump
337 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR