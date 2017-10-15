  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 21 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Raqqa evacuation included some foreign Daesh fighters — local official

Middle-East

Raqqa evacuation included some foreign Daesh fighters — local official

Reuters |
Above, members of Syrian Democratic Forces escort a blindfolded civilian detainee suspected to be a member of Daesh in Raqqa. (Reuters)
BEIRUT: Some, but not all, foreign Daesh fighters have left Syria’s Raqqa city on Sunday as part of a withdrawal deal with US-backed militias, a local official told Reuters on Sunday.
Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, would not say how many militants remain in the city, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.
An SDF spokesman said earlier that a group of Syrian Daesh fighters without foreign militants had evacuated Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields.

Related Articles

BEIRUT: Some, but not all, foreign Daesh fighters have left Syria’s Raqqa city on Sunday as part of a withdrawal deal with US-backed militias, a local official told Reuters on Sunday.
Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, would not say how many militants remain in the city, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.
An SDF spokesman said earlier that a group of Syrian Daesh fighters without foreign militants had evacuated Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields.
Tags: Syria Raqqa Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Nearly 700,000 Iraqis from war-torn Mosul still displaced: NGO

BAGHDAD: Nearly 700,000 Iraqis from the former jihadist stronghold of Mosul and nearby areas are...

Final assault starts on Syria’s Raqqa as some Daesh fighters quit

AIN ISSA, Syria : US-backed militias said they had launched their final assault on Syria’s Raqqa on...

Nearly 700,000 Iraqis from war-torn Mosul still displaced: NGO
Final assault starts on Syria’s Raqqa as some Daesh fighters quit
Kurds block Iraqi forces access to Kirkuk’s oil fields, air base
Syrian town struggles to cope alone after key victory over Daesh
Raqqa evacuation included some foreign Daesh fighters — local official
Turkish army expands deployment in Syria’s northwest – rebels
Latest News
WWE signs first woman wrestler from Arab world in global push
16 views
Nearly 700,000 Iraqis from war-torn Mosul still displaced: NGO
16 views
Final assault starts on Syria’s Raqqa as some Daesh fighters quit
55 views
Kurds block Iraqi forces access to Kirkuk’s oil fields, air base
90 views
Afghan Taliban deny former hostage’s claims of murder, rape
88 views
Riyadh Metro joins station branding ride
167 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR