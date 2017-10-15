Raqqa evacuation included some foreign Daesh fighters — local official

BEIRUT: Some, but not all, foreign Daesh fighters have left Syria’s Raqqa city on Sunday as part of a withdrawal deal with US-backed militias, a local official told Reuters on Sunday.

Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, would not say how many militants remain in the city, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.

An SDF spokesman said earlier that a group of Syrian Daesh fighters without foreign militants had evacuated Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields.

BEIRUT: Some, but not all, foreign Daesh fighters have left Syria’s Raqqa city on Sunday as part of a withdrawal deal with US-backed militias, a local official told Reuters on Sunday.

Omar Alloush, a member of the Raqqa Civil Council, would not say how many militants remain in the city, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have hemmed them into a small enclave.

An SDF spokesman said earlier that a group of Syrian Daesh fighters without foreign militants had evacuated Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields.