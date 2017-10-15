  • Search form

Business & Economy

Emirates launches $15 million “Don’t stop me now” ad campaign

Arab News |
DUBAI: Emirates on Sunday launched a $15 million rock-inspired advertising campaign to promote airline’s extensive network of global destinations including its home and hub, Dubai.
The carrier’s latest campaign is backed by the legendary British rock band Queen’s soundtrack “Don’t stop me now”, which was found in a scientific study to be the “feel-good” tune on the UK charts in the past 50 years.
The ad, shot by award-winning director Vaughan Arnell, utilizes clever camera work that seamlessly transitions between key destinations and Emirates’ onboard features, reminiscent of a visual storytelling style that show “a picture within a picture”.
The one-minute spot culminates in Dubai, with a soundbite on how Emirates connects the world via Dubai. The campaign will run in key markets around the world starting from 15 October.
“Emirates and Dubai have always been inextricably linked. Each day, Emirates operates more than 500 flights that connect Dubai to the world, and the world through Dubai,” Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said in statement.
“Since day one, Emirates has proudly and actively promoted our hub. Dubai offers a great experience at our world-class airport, and the city has become a top global destination because it continually invests to bring new attractions and supporting infrastructure for international visitors.”
The Dubai carrier has previously tapped US actress Jennifer Aniston in its previous campaigns, particularly for its Airbus A380 service.
Emirates’ strategy to get the former Friends star as brand ambassador was emulated by next-door neighbor Etihad Airways, who brought on board Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman for the Abu Dhabi carrier’s campaign featuring a 360-degree virtual reality film titled Reimagine.
Turkish Airlines also launched a commercial featuring Hollywood heavyweight Morgan Freeman in February during the 51st Super Bowl, which was the most-watched show in US TV history.

