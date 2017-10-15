Dubai’s futuristic border and security control would be a virtual aquarium

Face-scanning virtual tunnel planned at Dubai International Airport. It will be installed by the end of next summer at Terminal 3. pic.twitter.com/o0adsvWRCZ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 12, 2017

#دبي تستعد لتغيير جذري في تجربة السفر عبر مطاراتها ... ٧ ثواني لإنهاء إجراءات السفر وبدون تدخل بشري @GDRFADUBAI pic.twitter.com/Kw4sHmBi4H — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 11, 2017

DUBAI: Paperless government transactions. Smart pedestrians. Self-driving police patrols. Autonomous taxis.These are just some of the objectives Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has envisioned under the Smart Dubai initiative for residents and visitors to have an impactful experience during their stay in the emirate.And Dubai wants residents and visitors to experience this futuristic vision starting right at the airport, as it unveiled concepts for a contactless security and border control at Gitex Technology Week.Dubai Airport, no stranger to early adoption of new and innovative technologies such as e-gates, wants to set the bar higher with the introduction of walk-through “biometric borders” in lieu of security controls and passport controls.The virtual aquarium tunnel, teeming with digital aquatic sea life, will have 80 in-built, non-intrusive cameras to scan the faces of residents and visitors for security clearances. The tunnels will operational by late 2018 at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, with other terminals being fitted with them by 2020.The smart lanes would allow passenger to check-in less in that 10 seconds, the Dubai Media Office said in a Twitter post.