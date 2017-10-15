  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Nominations sought for Saudi scientific, humanitarian award

Arab News |
Logo of the Princess Adelah bint Abdullah Scientific and Humanitarian Award. (Photo courtesy: screenshot)
Jeddah: Nominations for the Princess Adelah bint Abdullah Scientific and Humanitarian Award are now open, the Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association has announced.
The award has three categories: Scientific, humanitarian and determination. Nominations will be evaluated by doctors and experts.
“The award seeks to honor pediatric cancer researchers, pediatric tumor treatment programs, and individuals and institutions that support Sanad’s efforts in caring for children with cancer,” said Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, chairwoman of Sanad.
“The award also honors children with strong willpower, and aims to encourage families who are patient in following through with their children’s painful treatment.”
Princess Adelah commended Saudi Arabia’s advanced health care services, especially for achieving high survival rates after cancer treatment.
Award manager Muneera Al-Rakaf said in partnership with an elite group of experienced doctors and researchers, the award is granted after nominees meet certain conditions, including being a citizen or resident of Saudi Arabia.
“This award is of vital importance because it’s an added value that serves those who run treatment programs for children with cancer and those who treat cancer tumors in children,” she added.
The closing date for nominations is Oct. 31.

