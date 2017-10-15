  • Search form

Middle-East

Iraqi Kurds say border crossings with Iran closed

AFP |
Haj Omran border is seen, on the border between Iran and Kurdistan, Iraq on October 3, 2017. (Reuters)
BAGHDAD: Kurdish media reported on Sunday the three official border crossings between Iraq’s Kurdish region and Iran have been closed.
Rudaw news agency, quoting the region’s Customs chief Samal Abdulrahman said the three crossings were closed from the Iranian side on Sunday, adding that one semi-official crossing remains open. Iran’s Foreign Ministry, however, said there has been no change to the status of the border.
Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that Iran had closed its border gates with northern Iraq in response to an independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish region last month.
Iran last month halted flights to and from Kurdish regions in northern Iraq after the independence referendum by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Tags: Iraq Kurds Iran Kurdistan Regional Government KRG

