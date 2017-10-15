Iraqi Kurds say border crossings with Iran closed

BAGHDAD: Kurdish media reported on Sunday the three official border crossings between Iraq’s Kurdish region and Iran have been closed.

Rudaw news agency, quoting the region’s Customs chief Samal Abdulrahman said the three crossings were closed from the Iranian side on Sunday, adding that one semi-official crossing remains open. Iran’s Foreign Ministry, however, said there has been no change to the status of the border.

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that Iran had closed its border gates with northern Iraq in response to an independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish region last month.

Iran last month halted flights to and from Kurdish regions in northern Iraq after the independence referendum by the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

