Neymar may have to move

LONDON: Neymar could make a shock return back to La Liga after it was reported that the developing scandal engulfing Paris Saint-Germain’s chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, could force the club to sell its prized player.

Last Thursday it was revealed that the Qatari is facing bribery charges over the award of World Cup television rights. Authorities in Switzerland have opened a criminal probe targeting Al-Khelaifi, who as chairman of PSG is one of football’s most powerful figures, and FIFA’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke.

It is alleged that the Qatari bribed Valcke to award 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights to Qatari-owned beIN Media Group.

According to El Gol Digital, Al-Khelaifi could face a huge fine from FIFA that could in turn force the club to sell Neymar.

The Brazilian moved to the French club for a world record transfer fee of $263 million this summer but it is claimed that PSG may have to sell Neymar in order to improve relations with FIFA. The report went on to say that if the playmaker was put up for sale, Real Madrid, and not his former club Barcelona, could be best positioned to make a move.

The 25-year-old had previously been linked with a move to the Bernabeu following a breakdown in the relationship between him and the club’s hierarchy at Barcelona. And he reportedly tried to impose a clause in his contract at PSG which would help him secure a move to Real in the future.

The news comes as the capital club opened up six-point lead at the top of the table on Saturday following their hard-fought 2-1 win at Dijon.

After the match talk was dominated by the allegations involving Al-Khelaifi.

“We are very focused on the league and the Champions League,” said PSG coach Unai Emery.

“The president (Al-Khelaifi) speaks constantly with Antero (Henrique, sporting director). I am kept informed at all times, and he told me that he would be with us for Wednesday’s game (at Anderlecht).”

Thomas Meunier, who got both PSG’s goals on Saturday insisted he was “1,000 percent” sure the dressing room wasn’t affected by the Al-Khelaifi accusations.

“It has nothing to do with the players of PSG, it doesn’t concern us,” he said.

PSG face Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday focused on claiming the one big trophy that has eluded the club. The Parisians experienced something of an embarrassment last season, letting slip a first leg 4-0 lead to Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and having to watch Monaco romp to the French title.

