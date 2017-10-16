  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

World

Outrage over Somalia blast horror

AFP, AP |
A general view of the scene of Saturday’s explosion of a truck bomb in the center of Mogadishu, Somalia. (AFP)
PARIS: Britain, Turkey and the African Union (AU) on Sunday strongly condemned the weekend suicide bombing in Somalia, the worst attack to date with at least 231 deaths.
Saturday’s massive truck blast occurred at a junction in Hodan, a bustling commercial district of the capital Mogadishu, which has many shops, hotels and businesses.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said his country “condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly attacks in Mogadishu, which have claimed so many innocent lives.”
Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission asked the government “to show renewed unity at this critical time and overcome divisions, to rebuild cohesion at all levels of the federal institutions.”
It said the pan-African body, which has deployed a peacekeeping mission in the east African country, would “continue its support to the Somali government and people in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace and security.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was sending planes “with medical supplies,” adding that the wounded would be flown to Turkey and treated there.
Somalia’s government blamed the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group for what it called a “national disaster.”
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared three days of mourning and joined thousands of people who responded to a desperate plea by hospitals to donate blood.

Related Articles

PARIS: Britain, Turkey and the African Union (AU) on Sunday strongly condemned the weekend suicide bombing in Somalia, the worst attack to date with at least 231 deaths.
Saturday’s massive truck blast occurred at a junction in Hodan, a bustling commercial district of the capital Mogadishu, which has many shops, hotels and businesses.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said his country “condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly attacks in Mogadishu, which have claimed so many innocent lives.”
Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission asked the government “to show renewed unity at this critical time and overcome divisions, to rebuild cohesion at all levels of the federal institutions.”
It said the pan-African body, which has deployed a peacekeeping mission in the east African country, would “continue its support to the Somali government and people in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace and security.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was sending planes “with medical supplies,” adding that the wounded would be flown to Turkey and treated there.
Somalia’s government blamed the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group for what it called a “national disaster.”
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared three days of mourning and joined thousands of people who responded to a desperate plea by hospitals to donate blood.
Tags: Mogadishu Somalia Paris

Comments

MORE FROM World

Clinton accuses Wikileaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape

SYDNEY: Hillary Clinton Monday accused Wikileaks of working with Russia to deflect attention away...

Outrage over Somalia blast horror

PARIS: Britain, Turkey and the African Union (AU) on Sunday strongly condemned the weekend suicide...

Clinton accuses Wikileaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
Outrage over Somalia blast horror
Ireland and UK brace for impact of Hurricane Ophelia
Undocumented foreigners who commit crimes will be deported: Macron
Canadian passenger plane hit by drone, says minister
Periphery attackers pose different kind of terror threat for Europe
Latest News
Clinton accuses Wikileaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
68 views
Update
Iraq says vast areas taken from Kurds in Kirkuk, Kurds deny gains
148 views
Cairo named most dangerous megacity for women; London best — poll
405 views
9 Saudis win 21 medals at International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland
104 views
Labor minister: KSA spends more on education than most OECD countries
116 views
Saudi Arabia ‘committed’ to promoting, protecting human rights
92 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR