  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Maria Sharapova gets back to winning ways

Sports

Maria Sharapova gets back to winning ways

AFP |
Maria Sharapova
TIANJIN: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was made to fight by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka at the Tianjin Open before winning her first title since her 15-month doping ban.
The former world No.1, who returned to action in April, came from behind in both sets and needed four championship points in the tie-breaker before beating the 19-year-old 7-5, 7-6 (10/8).
Sharapova clasped her hands to her chest in delight as she absorbed the feeling of winning her 36th tour title and first in more than two years since the 2015 Italian Open.
Sharapova, 30, was contesting the seventh tournament of what has been an injury-plagued and controversial comeback since testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in early 2016.
She exchanged 11 breaks of serve with the Belarusian, who has yet to win a WTA trophy, before finally clinching it in the tie-breaker when the teenager put a forehand return long.
In a tight final of high-decibel shrieking, Sabalenka was broken in the opening game but any expectations that she would roll over quickly dissolved when she won four games in a row to go 4-1 up.
Sharapova’s coach Sven Groeneveld urged her to use the body serve, and momentum immediately shifted as she held the next game and then edged a nine-minute game seven to wrestle it back on serve.
Sabalenka angrily slammed her racquet down as she double-faulted to be broken for a third time and with Sharapova serving at 6-5, the Belarusian overcooked a forehand to hand over the set.
The second set followed a similar pattern and Sabalenka was 5-1 up before Sharapova reeled her in, breaking three times — and saving a set point along the way — before serving for the match at 6-5.
But a double fault from the Russian took it to a closely contested tie-break, where Sharapova held championship points four times before finally sealing it after two hours and five minutes.
Sharapova, whose ranking has dropped to 86, has been playing on wildcards this season. Her return has proved divisive, with some rivals insisting she shouldn’t be back on tour at all.
She now heads to next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow for the first time since 2007, after also being given a wildcard to play in what is her home tournament.
TIANJIN: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was made to fight by 102nd-ranked teenager Aryna Sabalenka at the Tianjin Open before winning her first title since her 15-month doping ban.
The former world No.1, who returned to action in April, came from behind in both sets and needed four championship points in the tie-breaker before beating the 19-year-old 7-5, 7-6 (10/8).
Sharapova clasped her hands to her chest in delight as she absorbed the feeling of winning her 36th tour title and first in more than two years since the 2015 Italian Open.
Sharapova, 30, was contesting the seventh tournament of what has been an injury-plagued and controversial comeback since testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in early 2016.
She exchanged 11 breaks of serve with the Belarusian, who has yet to win a WTA trophy, before finally clinching it in the tie-breaker when the teenager put a forehand return long.
In a tight final of high-decibel shrieking, Sabalenka was broken in the opening game but any expectations that she would roll over quickly dissolved when she won four games in a row to go 4-1 up.
Sharapova’s coach Sven Groeneveld urged her to use the body serve, and momentum immediately shifted as she held the next game and then edged a nine-minute game seven to wrestle it back on serve.
Sabalenka angrily slammed her racquet down as she double-faulted to be broken for a third time and with Sharapova serving at 6-5, the Belarusian overcooked a forehand to hand over the set.
The second set followed a similar pattern and Sabalenka was 5-1 up before Sharapova reeled her in, breaking three times — and saving a set point along the way — before serving for the match at 6-5.
But a double fault from the Russian took it to a closely contested tie-break, where Sharapova held championship points four times before finally sealing it after two hours and five minutes.
Sharapova, whose ranking has dropped to 86, has been playing on wildcards this season. Her return has proved divisive, with some rivals insisting she shouldn’t be back on tour at all.
She now heads to next week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow for the first time since 2007, after also being given a wildcard to play in what is her home tournament.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Special

India’s football failings prove that success is based on more than playing a numbers game

KOLKATA: The apocryphal tale of the Indian national team and the 1950 World Cup is as well-worn as...

Federer sets his own rules

Sport is a young man’s game, we keep on getting told. Once you hit 30 your best days are behind you...

India’s football failings prove that success is based on more than playing a numbers game
Federer sets his own rules
Tennis: Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
Maria Sharapova gets back to winning ways
Neymar may have to move
Shoaib Malik backs young guns to fire
Latest News
Evaluation of psychological needs a major step toward providing high-quality breast cancer treatment: Consultant
267 views
Clinton accuses Wikileaks of blunting impact of crude Trump tape
124 views
Update
Clashes between Iraqi, Kurdish troops close to Kirkuk city
252 views
Cairo named most dangerous megacity for women; London best — poll
752 views
9 Saudis win 21 medals at International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland
169 views
Labor minister: KSA spends more on education than most OECD countries
163 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR