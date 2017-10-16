9 Saudis win 21 medals at International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland

RIYADH: Nine Saudis won 21 medals for 10 inventions, registered at King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), which they presented at the International Warsaw Invention Show in Poland.

Six of the inventions were presented for the first time at the international level. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the Saudi inventions were among 400 other inventions presented by inventors from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US.

The inventions included “The Educational Characters for the Deaf,” presented by Ayed Al-Sobaei in the fields of Education/Deaf/Entertainment/Games and can be used by both normal and blind people who can use Braille. There is an electronic application for the game which can be downloaded. The inventor won a gold medal from the Portuguese Inventors Association, a bronze medal from the International Warsaw Invention Show, and a certificate from the Moroccan patent office.

The second invention is a “Braille Table” by the inventor Al-Hanouf Al-Obishi, and it is for blind people and those who cannot read. The invention is a table with a scanner which can read texts. The surface of the table changes into prominent protrusions which enable the blind to read the book. A voice can also be heard through a sound system. The inventor received a platinum medal from the show and a prize from the Malaysian Inventors Association. She also received a silver medal for her invention “Mobile Cover for the Blind” which can read messages and the name of the caller.

The third invention was the “Enhancement Board” by inventor Lulah Al-Sraiya. The invention is a collection of keys which can help teachers improve their performance in the classroom. The inventor received a silver medal and a patent diploma from the Romanian Association of Inventors, as well as a special prize and a gold medal from Portugal.

The fourth invention is the “Head Cover,” which is a disposable plastic design which surgeons can use during operations, and can also be used for hair care. The inventor, Azzah Al-Ghamdi, received a special prize from the show, honors from the Canadian Inventors Organization, and a gold medal from Taiwan Inventors Association.

The fifth invention, “The Security Patrol Protection Box,” by the inventor Saleha Al-Shahrani, included an advanced defense system to disable projectiles before hitting a vehicle, and it won a gold medal, a best invention prize from the National Research Center in Thailand, and a bronze medal from the show.

The sixth invention, the “Peace Vehicle” by inventor Jana Al-Shahrani, received a special prize from the Moroccan patent office and a bronze medal from the show. The invention is a car door with a special design that can be detached from the vehicle during emergencies.

The other medals were rewarded to inventors Nisreen Al-Khwaiter, who received a gold medal for her invention “A Luggage Reception System at Airports;” Nawf Al-Hammadi, who received a gold medal from the Portuguese Inventors Association, a silver medal from the show, and a special certificate from the Moroccan patent office; and the inventor Dima Al-Rafei, who received a gold medal, a special certificate from the Malaysian Inventors Association, and a prize from the Moroccan patent office.

The International Warsaw Invention Show is an accredited exhibition from the International Federation of Inventors Associations, of which Saudi Arabia is an active member.

