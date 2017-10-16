France hopes US Congress won’t jeopardize Iran deal — minister

  • Search form

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at the headquarters of the prime minister's office in Tripoli, Libya September 4, 2017. (REUTERS)
LUXEMBOURG: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday he hoped the US Congress would not jeopardize the Iranian nuclear agreement after President Donald Trump warned he might pull out.
“Following President Trump’s decision not to validate the accord, the decision doesn’t square with what we believe, what the IAEA believes, what the Germany chancellor, the British prime minister and President Macron have stated,” he said.”
“We hope that Congress does not put this accord in jeopardy.”
In arriving to host EU foreign ministers’ talks on Monday, the bloc’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said of the accord:
“It’s an agreement that is working. It’s an agreement that we need for our security, and I would expect from the ministers today a strong signal of European unity and its support and the full commitment to have it implemented by all sides.”
