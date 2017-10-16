  • Search form

Business & Economy

Oman Air CEO resigns, airline confirms in statement

DUBAI: The CEO of Oman Air, the national airline for the Sultanate, has resigned according to a statement released by the air carrier on Monday.
“The board of Oman Air directors has accepted the resignation of the CEO, Mr.Paul Gregorowitsch. Engineer Abdulaziz Al Raisi, the executive vice president of products and brand development, will serve as acting CEO,” the airline said in an online statement.

Gregorowitsch – a national from the Netherlands – joined the airline as CEO in August, 2014, having moved from Air Berlin.

He also served as president and chief executive officer of Amsterdam-based airline Martinair Holland NV, from 2007 to 2011.

There was no further information given surrounding his decision to quit the post of CEO at Oman Air.
