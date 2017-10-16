  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives Emir of Kuwait

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman talks with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman received the Emir of Kuwait in Riyadh on Monday.
The king discussed with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah relations between the two countries as well as regional developments in addition to issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In attendance were a number of dignitaries including, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Mansur bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Advisor to the King, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, various royal and non-royal princes, Kuwaiti accompanying delegation, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Thamer Jabir Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and other officials.
