Israel says strikes Syrian anti-aircraft battery in response to fire

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Monday it carried out an airstrike on an anti-aircraft battery in Syria after it fired toward its planes while vowing it sought no further escalation in the war-torn country.

Israeli planes were on what the military described as a routine reconnaissance mission over neighboring Lebanon when an anti-aircraft missile was fired in their direction, a military spokesman said.

The planes returned safely, according to the spokesman, adding it was believed the anti-aircraft battery in Syria was destroyed.

“We hold the Syrian regime responsible for the anti-aircraft fire and any attack originating from Syria,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

Israel “will maintain its ability to thwart hostile intentions and activities endangering Israeli civilians,” he said.

He did not specify how many Israeli planes were involved in the reconnaissance mission. The battery targeted was located some 50 kilometers east of Damascus. Israel’s military said it had no interest in any further escalation, he said.

“Israel has no intention to destabilize the situation,” said Conricus.

Israel has sought to avoid becoming more directly involved in the six-year civil war in neighboring Syria, though it acknowledges carrying out dozens of airstrikes to stop what it calls advanced arms deliveries to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Shiite group is backing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime in the conflict. Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006.

In March, Israeli warplanes struck several targets in Syria, drawing retaliatory missile fire in the most serious incident between the two countries since the start of the Syrian war.

At the time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the airstrikes targeted weapons bound for Hezbollah and that Israel would do the same again if necessary.

Syria’s military had said it launched anti-aircraft missiles at the aircraft, claiming it had downed an Israeli plane and hit another as they carried out pre-dawn strikes near the desert city of Palmyra. Israel denied any of its aircraft was hit.

During the sortie, Israel fired its Arrow interceptor to take out what was believed to have been a Russian-made SA 5 missile.

In the aftermath, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman threatened to destroy Syrian air defense systems “without the slightest hesitation” if they fired on Israeli planes in future.

Monday’s strike comes with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu due to visit Israel. Russia is also backing Assad in the Syrian conflict.

Russia and Israel have established a hot-line to avoid accidental clashes in Syria. “The Russians were notified in real time,” Conricus said of the strike.

Shoigu and Lieberman were expected to discuss Syria and Iran’s presence there. Iran, Israel’s main enemy, backs Assad in the war along with Russia. Israel is concerned Iran will establish a permanent military presence along its border.

