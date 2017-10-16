US-backed SDF expects Raqqa victory in ‘a few days’

BEIRUT: A US-backed Kurdish-led force battling Daesh in Syria will be in control of Raqqa “within a few days” after attacking the last militant-held pocket of the city, a spokesman for the force said on Monday.

Mustafa Bali of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also said that fierce street battles were underway near the main hospital in Raqqa, once the de facto capital of the extremists’ self-proclaimed caliphate.

SDF fighters launched an operation to retake the last Daesh-held pocket of the city after some 275 militants and their family members surrendered over the weekend. The extremists still hold about 10 percent of Raqqa, including the hospital and the main stadium, which is believed to be used by the militants as a jail and an arms depot.

Activists said those who surrendered were taken to an SDF-run prison in the nearby town of Tabqa, where they are being interrogated before being put on trial.

“We believe that it will be all over within a few days,” Bali said. “Those (Daesh) fighters who are still inside will fight to death.”

Bali said SDF fighters are marching toward the hospital and the stadium under the cover of airstrikes by the US-led coalition.

A senior Kurdish commander with SDF in Raqqa said that since Sunday night until the early hours Monday, civilians had trickled out of Daesh-held part of the city. The commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that more than 400 civilians have reached SDF fighters “and are now with us.”

More civilians are still expected to come out, he said, adding that 15 more Daesh fighters have surrendered. The fighting has calmed down to allow civilians to leave.

“We know there are groups of Daesh, especially the foreigners. We want to speed up the campaign, no more than two or three days,” the commander said.

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces and their allies began a major offensive on Daesh-held neighborhoods in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, according to state TV and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said government forces are pushing through two neighborhoods under the cover of airstrikes by Russian warplanes.

The move by government forces came just two days after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s troops captured the Daesh stronghold of Mayadeen, south of Deir Ezzor, in another blow to the extremists in eastern Syria.

The loss of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor would hand another major blow to Daesh, which has lost most of the territory it once held in Syria and Iraq. Iraqi forces captured the northern Iraqi city of Mosul — the largest ever held by Daesh — in July, and Syria’s Mayadeen, near the border with Iraq, was retaken by government forces on Saturday.

